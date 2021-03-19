Miss Trion 2021 contest coming April 17

The Miss Trion 2021 contest will take place at the gymnasium of Trion High School on April 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will benefit The Pride of Trion Band program.

Eligibility: Any student in schools in the city of Trion. Note: Reigning Queens cannot compete in the category in which she was crowned Queen before, but she may compete in the next category if her current level at school is in a different category.

Competition categories:

Wee Miss Trion – Kindergarten to Kindergarten

Tiny Miss Trion – 1st and 2nd year

Little Miss Trion – Grades 3 and 4

Little Miss Trion – Grades 5 and 6

Junior Miss Trion – Grades 7 to 9

Miss Trion – Grades 10 to 12

Administrators reserve the right to combine categories due to lack of entries in a single group.

Registration form and fees:

The request must be made through the Google form accessible on the TCS website. The registration fee is $ 30 for each participant. Payment can be made on the school’s website or submitted in a sealed envelope to your school reception by March 31, 2021 (Wednesday before spring break). Checks should be made payable to Boosters Trion Band.

Miss Photogenic is an additional $ 10. Indicate your registration on the online registration form. Two different photos are required and will be returned. Please write your child’s name on the back of the photos and send them in a large envelope to your school office, or drop them off in the music room. Photos can be picked up at the Peoples Choice table in the lobby after the contest.

People’s Choice Award:

A table will be located in the lobby so that friends and family can vote for their preferred candidate. Each vote will be $ 1.00 per vote. The candidate with the most votes will be crowned in each category.

Practice:

There will be a mandatory rehearsal on Friday April 16 at the high school gymnasium. If you do not attend rehearsals, your child may not be allowed to compete.

The practices for each category are as follows: Wee Miss and Tiny Miss – 6:00 pm Petite Miss & Little Miss – 6:30 pm; Jr. Miss & Miss Trion – 7:00 p.m.

*** (Please note: practice times may be exceeded if groups are large.) ***

Contestants may want to bring the shoes they will wear during the competition to practice crossing the stage. The competitors will be guided on their walk the night of the practice. Please note that these times may vary depending on the number of participants.

Dress code:

All applicants must wear a dress appropriate for their age.

Guidelines: No dress should reveal skin on the abdomen, dresses should not be cut lower than the middle of the back, all cutouts and neckline should not be revealing, the length of the dress or the slit of the dress cannot be more than mid-thigh.

The administrators reserve the right to disqualify a competitor from participation if the dress code is not respected.

Photographer:

A professional photographer will be set up before and after the competition to take photos with packages that can be purchased. Please allow time before or after the attendees’ event to take photos. Photos will be taken of all winners in each category and can be purchased on request from the photographer.

Competition afternoon:

Arrival times and room assignments for each category will be given on the evening of the rehearsal. Please be on time and have your child in the correct location to ensure they are lined up and ready to walk. No dad is allowed in the waiting rooms.

Admissions:

As this is a fundraiser, there will be an admission fee of $ 5.00 for anyone attending the event, including parents. Admission tables will be installed at the front and side entrances. Preschool children will be admitted free of charge.

Intermission: There will be an intermission after the Little Miss category.

Concessions:

The concession stand will be open on the day of the event. There will be nachos and smoked barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, pizza, drinks, candy, etc.

REMEMBER:

Deadline: requests and fees due Wednesday, April 31

Practice: Friday April 16 (see times above)

Pageant Day: Saturday April 17 starts at 1:00 a.m. (arrival time of categories to be confirmed @ rehearsal)

For more information: contact Bob Steelnack at (706) 331-5187 or email [email protected]

