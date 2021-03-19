Dallas Fashion Entrepreneurs Release Perfect Clothing For Moms-To-Be





Two Dallas fashion professionals have teamed up to solve a dilemma for every mom-to-be: how to feel comfortable and stylish during the nine long months of pregnancy and right after giving birth. Loren Heller and Hillary Cullum launchedBerkley Clothing, a line of luxury sportswear designed to make women feel beautiful, confident and healthy throughout pregnancy and beyond, they say. “Berkley believes that when you look good you feel good and that women should never have to sacrifice comfort for style (and vice versa),” a statement said. “The company celebrates pregnancy through soft, luxurious clothing that allows women to stay active, celebrate every moment and, most importantly, be themselves.” Heller and Cullum are best friends who met while working at Neiman Marcus and living in University Park. As the story goes, Heller gave birth to the idea for Berkley Clothing when she was pregnant with her daughter, Leighton. A health-conscious mom-to-be, she was trying to find fashionable, comfortable and functional maternity sportswear. She shared this dilemma with her best friend, and like her best friends, they came together to find out how to fill this gap in the maternity market. Their answer: leggings (of course!) But, perfect leggings. Not just during 40 weeks of pregnancy, but also those days, weeks and months after the baby is born. Everything we do is designed to celebrate women and their bodies at every stage of pregnancy, says Heller. Their idea of ​​”perfect” leggings turned out to be of them pairs of leggings, which they named The Janey and The Cindy for their two moms (because both, of course, are perfect). Key features of leggings include four-way stretch, moisture wicking, and antimicrobial properties, and they’re available in classic tones and trendy prints (a rare find in maternity departments). The Janey is a “tummy tuck” that offers full hump support with a super soft, super stretchy tummy panel. It is made from a buttered support fabric, has slimming side pockets and a foldable panel for before, during and after pregnancy. The Cindy is a high waisted legging that offers high waisted support and flexibility with integrated elastic panels designed to “give” as baby grows and “pull together” after pregnancy. It’s also made from a buttery supportive fabric, has slimming side pockets, and an inserted elastic that’s comfortable for the mom who doesn’t want full tummy coverage, the release said. Both are designed in Dallas and made in Los Angeles, come in a 7/8 length and retail for $ 98. Women say they are just getting started. They plan to continue to develop variations of legging styles and expand into other sportswear essentials. The right clothes can make all the difference, and a stylish and comfy pair of Berkley leggings can be all it takes to help a mom-to-be feel comfortable in her own skin, Cullum says. They are also planning to enter some stores, but for now they are available exclusively online, atBerkleyClothing.com.







