The Grammys: the return of red carpet fashion

Was the Telegraph correct in claiming it was the worst year yet for Grammys fashion? instagram / taylorswift



Feather boas, skeletons, bucket hats, flowers and kitten heels all graced the red carpet at this year’s Grammys. Despite the occasional success and the socially distanced event format facilitating some truly enviable coordination from face masks to outfits, there were certainly some questionable decisions, meaning the Telegraphs’ assessment that this was the worst year for the Grammys fashion may not be completely unfounded.

Taylor Swift took home the evening’s most coveted award and her dress was a winner nonetheless instagram / oscardelarenta



Any winner of the Night’s most coveted Album of the Year award had to have a great deal of attention on them, and (aside from the folklore greatly deserving of this accolade), it’s lucky that person is Taylor Swift. Her personalized Oscar de la Renta was undoubtedly my fashion highlight of the night, the dress comprised of embroidered appliquéd pressed flowers creating an ethereal fairytale aesthetic, perfectly matching the richly whimsical storytelling of the winning album. While not spectacular or overwhelmingly original, he told a story that matched that of his music, attesting to fashion’s ability to be more than just something to wear.

The Taylor Swifts dress attested to fashion’s ability to be more than just something to wear

Joining Swift on the best dressed side of the night was Dua Lipa in Jeweled Versace. Anyone who’s paid attention to red carpet styling in recent years knows to expect at least one near-nude dress, and while not usually a huge fan of this trend, I thought it was a nice take on, especially. since the butterfly emblem subtly worked into the bodice has prevented the dress from being a staple exhibitionism. With the pink tones reflecting the Future Nostalgia album cover and the iridescent sparkle a subtle nod to the album’s space-themed marketing, the dress worked the same as Swifts in itself. relating to the theme of nominated music while being a valuable fad. in its right.

Dua Lipa’s take on the symbolic ‘almost naked’ dress instagram / versace



Apart from these, the majority were intermediate looks, uninteresting but harmless. The oversized Giambattista Valli tulle trope was made by Jhen Aiko, but now this look is becoming unoriginal, and her dress just didn’t have Ariana Grandes’ wow factor at last year’s ceremony. Orange looked gorgeous on Megan Thee Stallion but in a weird silhouette. Billie Eilish has stayed very loyal to the brand with her Gucci look complete with a bucket hat and face mask, and I appreciated that it looked a bit more fit than we’ve seen on the carpet before. red, but it was forgettable. His subtle coordination with Finneas did not go unnoticed, a tasteful collaborative way of recognizing the brother-sister partnership.

The Haim sisters dress not to impress … instagram / haimtheband



Haim, however, took the fraternal coordination to all the wrong places with their various periwinkle blue Prada sets. Me and the internet are left with so many questions: Why does Este have holes in her sleeves? Have they, or Prada, heard of an iron? And what the hell is going on with those curtains and shoes? We could optimistically say that the apparent similarity to nurses’ scrubs was a deliberate contemporary political commentary, but I think it’s generous. For me, the three looks were the most misguided of the night, but again, it was just very Prada, who are known for their ugly, quirky minimalism.

Harry Style’s divisive look on stage instagram / gucci



Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ looks have caused me the most inner conflict (never let it be said that I’m not into fashion or Harry Styles). I was initially confused by the lack of cohesion between the summery psychedelia of Watermelon Sugar and the Gucci leather suit and mint feather boa he wore to perform the song. But her stylist told Vogue: [we wanted to] go for something darker, sexier, and more unexpected. I don’t think anyone has seen Harry dress like this before, and if that was the intention it was very successful. The look certainly grew on me, and whatever his intentions were, it brought to the awards a sense of British eccentricity that is more and more synonymous with Styles’ image of nothing like nothing else. His red carpet ensemble consisted of a Gucci plaid jacket, sweater vest, and brown drawstrings, but with a lavender feather boa to take him from a mismatched grandfather to a flawless camp. . Initially jarring and falsely appearing on many worst dressed lists, her looks are certainly memorable and continue her legacy as a pioneer in menswear.

When flowers, butterflies and feathered boas are the highlights of the first (relatively) in-person event on the red carpet in just over a year, I can’t help but feel a little disappointed. The online fashion conversations at the Grammys this year seem to match my assessment, but at least the fashion conversations are picking up. And after a year of sweatpants on the couch, this must be an improvement.