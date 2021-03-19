Japanese designers are building a more sustainable fashion industry

Written by Lena Vazifdar, CNN

In Japan, the term “mottainai” – loosely translated as “what a waste” – has deep roots. Stemming from a Buddhist belief that every object has intrinsic value and should be used throughout its life cycle, the creed has been embedded throughout national culture for centuries.

“Mottainai and craft culture are everywhere in Japan,” Kaoru Imajo, organization director of Japanese Fashion Week, said in an email. Sake lees (the residual yeast left over from the fermentation process), he points out, have long been used as a cooking ingredient, and discarded orange peels have been reduced to fiber and turned into paper. Brands like Nisai , in their Fall-Winter 2021 collection presented in Tokyo Rakuten Fashion Week (photo above), recycle used clothes to create unique looks. Then there is the case of boro textiles – fabrics that are often worn out, but then reused, patched together to create new clothes.

“We repair old rugs, clothes and fabrics so that we can use them for as long as possible,” he said. “Now boro textiles are marketed very expensive and known as ‘Japanese vintage fabric’.”

Today, a number of Japanese fashion brands are channeling these traditional ideas in the name of sustainability, adopting centuries-old clothing production techniques and pioneering new technology to reduce waste and reduce environmental damage throughout. of the production process.

An exhibition of boro textile clothing at the Museum of East Asian Art in 2015. Credit: Brill / ullstein bild / Getty Images

Nature’s innovation

At Shohei, founded by Creative Director Lisa Pek and CFO Shohei Yamamoto in 2016, sustainable decision making begins with the dye process. Pek says the brand, which operates in Japan and Austria, worked with a Kyoto-based craftsman to source textiles dyed using traditional kakishibu methods.

During the process of dyeing kakishibu, textiles are immersed in the fermented juice of unripe persimmon fruits – an alternative to popular synthetic dyes, which can damage soil and waterways. After the dyeing process, the fabric is tanned in the sun, creating orange hues. The kakishibu dyeing process also creates a water resistant effect when oxidized in the air, and provides antibacterial properties. “It’s something you might find in a tech fabric,” Pek explained on a video call, “but it’s already there in nature.”

This Shohei garment was dyed using the traditional kakishibu method. Credit: Courtesy of Shohei Collection / Stefan Reichmann

The brand also uses another traditional dyeing technique, called shibori, in its fabrics. Credit: Courtesy of Shohei Collection / Yuji Fukuhara

Shohei also sources fabric dyed using shibori – a hand-dyeing technique that dates back to the eighth century – from a family business in Nagoya. Like kakishibu, shibori uses natural dyes (usually derived from indigo) and is less harmful to the environment than its synthetic counterparts.

In a similar spirit of environmentally friendly production, Japanese designer Hiroaki Tanaka, founder of Studio Membrane, worked with biodegradable protein resins derived from wool – the basis of “The Claws of Clothes”, a collection of clothing for avant-garde and architectural women. unveiled at Eco Fashion Week Australia 2018 in Perth. Created in collaboration with Shinji Hirai, a professor in the Department of Science and Computer Science at the Muroran Institute of Technology in Hokkaido, Tanaka compares the texture of protein resin to a human nail and its durable texture to plastic.

An image capturing the protein resin process. Credit: Studio membrane / Hiroaki Tanaka

Hiroaki Tanaka of Studio Membrane used resins derived from wool as accents in his “The Claws of Clothes” collection. Credit: Studio membrane / Hiroaki Tanaka

“I wanted to make clothes that are totally biodegradable,” Tanaka told Zoom, through a translator. “Because it’s just made of wool, it’s very (eco-friendly).”

However, Tanaka admits that its protein resin is better suited for wearable art than everyday clothing. When the resin gets wet, it returns to its usual woolen shape and loses its structure. However, since wool is biodegradable, he believes the material could be used to replace some disposable items, such as diapers, that currently fill landfills.

Using technology to fight waste

As fabric choices are an integral part of sustainable fashion, new technologies and machines are also at the forefront of this environmental movement, reducing the amount of fabric wasted during pattern making, sampling and sewing.

In this area, Japanese manufacturer Shima Seiki has set the standard with its Wholegarment computerized knitting machines. Unlike the traditional way of producing knits, where the individual pieces are knitted and then sewn together, Wholegarment items are seamlessly knitted in their entirety in one piece.

With Shima Seiki’s computerized Wholegarment machine, an entire garment is knitted in one seamless piece. Credit: Courtesy of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd

According to Masaki Karasuno, a spokesperson for Shima Seiki, up to 30% of the fabric is wasted in standard production, when individual pattern pieces are cut from bolts of fabric before being sewn together. “All of this is eliminated when an entire garment can be knitted in one piece directly on the machine,” he said in a telephone interview.

Wholegarment’s machines offer brands the ability to produce clothes on demand – another way to reduce industrial waste. “Mass production of clothing based on projected demand tends to exceed actual demand (and this is the reason) that there is a lot of excess inventory … resulting in waste,” Karasuno explained. . “The complete garment can produce the number of garments required, when they are needed.”

Nisai, a brand that upgrades used and vintage clothing, walks the runway at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo on March 15. Credit: Organization of Japanese Fashion Week

Another look from Nisai’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection which was showcased at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo. Credit: Organization of Japanese Fashion Week

In 2016, Fast Retailing Co., the parent company of fast fashion giant Uniqlo, launched a strategic partnership with Shima Seiki called Innovation Factory, where they produce a variety of Wholegarment knits for the Uniqlo brand. Italian fashion label Max Mara and American clothing brand Paul Stuart have since also turned to Shima Seiki’s Wholegarment technology.

Shima Seiki also offers a virtual sampling platform that provides realistic renderings of individual garments – alternatives to physical samples produced as a collection is developed. Often times, sampling is an iterative process, with factories sending in new modified versions of a garment until the designer is satisfied with the final product. While the process is useful for designers, allowing them to adapt to factors such as fit, placement, and quality, these prototypes often end up in landfills.

“Each one of these samples that is wasted takes time, cost, material and energy to be produced… and all of these samples are just thrown away,” Karasuno said.

Shohei has partnered with No Form, a digital design studio, to produce realistic 3D images of some of their garments using technology similar to Shima Seiki’s virtual sampling platform. These renderings can be used in their online store in place of sample photos. “It’s the same as when you think about architecture, where you create a model… before you build it,” Pek said. “It is also another way to be respectful of the environment and to reduce costs.”

Related Video: The Craftsman Who Makes Warrior Prints for Modern Japan

Christina dean , the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Redress, an environmental charity that aims to reduce textile waste, believes that the actions taken by the Japanese fashion industry are a positive example for a healthier fashion ecosystem in the world. international level.

“I think it’s very interesting to see how the islands handle innovation. If you have a country that can’t have endless landfills, and you can’t ship all of your garbage and throw it somewhere else. . it drives innovation, ”she said in a phone interview.

“When you go to Japan it is a beautiful, thoughtful, minimalist and cultured company, and if you combine their traditional past with the fact that they are very high tech, the textile industry in Japan is a champion in terms of technology.”