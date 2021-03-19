Fashion
Japanese designers are building a more sustainable fashion industry
In Japan, the term “mottainai” – loosely translated as “what a waste” – has deep roots. Stemming from a Buddhist belief that every object has intrinsic value and should be used throughout its life cycle, the creed has been embedded throughout national culture for centuries.
“We repair old rugs, clothes and fabrics so that we can use them for as long as possible,” he said. “Now boro textiles are marketed very expensive and known as ‘Japanese vintage fabric’.”
Today, a number of Japanese fashion brands are channeling these traditional ideas in the name of sustainability, adopting centuries-old clothing production techniques and pioneering new technology to reduce waste and reduce environmental damage throughout. of the production process.
An exhibition of boro textile clothing at the Museum of East Asian Art in 2015. Credit: Brill / ullstein bild / Getty Images
Nature’s innovation
At Shohei, founded by Creative Director Lisa Pek and CFO Shohei Yamamoto in 2016, sustainable decision making begins with the dye process. Pek says the brand, which operates in Japan and Austria, worked with a Kyoto-based craftsman to source textiles dyed using traditional kakishibu methods.
During the process of dyeing kakishibu, textiles are immersed in the fermented juice of unripe persimmon fruits – an alternative to popular synthetic dyes, which can damage soil and waterways. After the dyeing process, the fabric is tanned in the sun, creating orange hues. The kakishibu dyeing process also creates a water resistant effect when oxidized in the air, and provides antibacterial properties. “It’s something you might find in a tech fabric,” Pek explained on a video call, “but it’s already there in nature.”
This Shohei garment was dyed using the traditional kakishibu method. Credit: Courtesy of Shohei Collection / Stefan Reichmann
The brand also uses another traditional dyeing technique, called shibori, in its fabrics. Credit: Courtesy of Shohei Collection / Yuji Fukuhara
Shohei also sources fabric dyed using shibori – a hand-dyeing technique that dates back to the eighth century – from a family business in Nagoya. Like kakishibu, shibori uses natural dyes (usually derived from indigo) and is less harmful to the environment than its synthetic counterparts.
In a similar spirit of environmentally friendly production, Japanese designer Hiroaki Tanaka, founder of Studio Membrane, worked with biodegradable protein resins derived from wool – the basis of “The Claws of Clothes”, a collection of clothing for avant-garde and architectural women. unveiled at Eco Fashion Week Australia 2018 in Perth. Created in collaboration with Shinji Hirai, a professor in the Department of Science and Computer Science at the Muroran Institute of Technology in Hokkaido, Tanaka compares the texture of protein resin to a human nail and its durable texture to plastic.
An image capturing the protein resin process. Credit: Studio membrane / Hiroaki Tanaka
Hiroaki Tanaka of Studio Membrane used resins derived from wool as accents in his “The Claws of Clothes” collection. Credit: Studio membrane / Hiroaki Tanaka
“I wanted to make clothes that are totally biodegradable,” Tanaka told Zoom, through a translator. “Because it’s just made of wool, it’s very (eco-friendly).”
However, Tanaka admits that its protein resin is better suited for wearable art than everyday clothing. When the resin gets wet, it returns to its usual woolen shape and loses its structure. However, since wool is biodegradable, he believes the material could be used to replace some disposable items, such as diapers, that currently fill landfills.
Using technology to fight waste
As fabric choices are an integral part of sustainable fashion, new technologies and machines are also at the forefront of this environmental movement, reducing the amount of fabric wasted during pattern making, sampling and sewing.
In this area, Japanese manufacturer Shima Seiki has set the standard with its Wholegarment computerized knitting machines. Unlike the traditional way of producing knits, where the individual pieces are knitted and then sewn together, Wholegarment items are seamlessly knitted in their entirety in one piece.
With Shima Seiki’s computerized Wholegarment machine, an entire garment is knitted in one seamless piece. Credit: Courtesy of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd
According to Masaki Karasuno, a spokesperson for Shima Seiki, up to 30% of the fabric is wasted in standard production, when individual pattern pieces are cut from bolts of fabric before being sewn together. “All of this is eliminated when an entire garment can be knitted in one piece directly on the machine,” he said in a telephone interview.
Wholegarment’s machines offer brands the ability to produce clothes on demand – another way to reduce industrial waste. “Mass production of clothing based on projected demand tends to exceed actual demand (and this is the reason) that there is a lot of excess inventory … resulting in waste,” Karasuno explained. . “The complete garment can produce the number of garments required, when they are needed.”
Nisai, a brand that upgrades used and vintage clothing, walks the runway at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo on March 15. Credit: Organization of Japanese Fashion Week
Another look from Nisai’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection which was showcased at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo. Credit: Organization of Japanese Fashion Week
In 2016, Fast Retailing Co., the parent company of fast fashion giant Uniqlo, launched a strategic partnership with Shima Seiki called Innovation Factory, where they produce a variety of Wholegarment knits for the Uniqlo brand. Italian fashion label Max Mara and American clothing brand Paul Stuart have since also turned to Shima Seiki’s Wholegarment technology.
Shima Seiki also offers a virtual sampling platform that provides realistic renderings of individual garments – alternatives to physical samples produced as a collection is developed. Often times, sampling is an iterative process, with factories sending in new modified versions of a garment until the designer is satisfied with the final product. While the process is useful for designers, allowing them to adapt to factors such as fit, placement, and quality, these prototypes often end up in landfills.
“Each one of these samples that is wasted takes time, cost, material and energy to be produced… and all of these samples are just thrown away,” Karasuno said.
Shohei has partnered with No Form, a digital design studio, to produce realistic 3D images of some of their garments using technology similar to Shima Seiki’s virtual sampling platform. These renderings can be used in their online store in place of sample photos. “It’s the same as when you think about architecture, where you create a model… before you build it,” Pek said. “It is also another way to be respectful of the environment and to reduce costs.”
Related Video: The Craftsman Who Makes Warrior Prints for Modern Japan
“I think it’s very interesting to see how the islands handle innovation. If you have a country that can’t have endless landfills, and you can’t ship all of your garbage and throw it somewhere else. . it drives innovation, ”she said in a phone interview.
“When you go to Japan it is a beautiful, thoughtful, minimalist and cultured company, and if you combine their traditional past with the fact that they are very high tech, the textile industry in Japan is a champion in terms of technology.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]com