



Dress designer Waltham creates personalized pieces covered with as many rhinestones as the customer wants Sparkle, bling, glitz … no matter how you put it, Sondra Celli is the queen of rhinestones Update: 8:30 p.m. EDT March 18, 2021

– BLING. THIS DESIGNER PROMISES THAT HE WILL BRING A SMILE. >> I HAVE BEEN A CREATOR FOR 47 YEARS. >> SPARKLE, BLING, GLITZ, WHAT YOU SAY IT, SHE IS THE QUEEN OF RHINESTONES. >> I DID EVERYTHING, INCLUDING THE TOILET PAPER. WE HAVE A CUSTOMER WHO WANTED TO MAKE THE BATHROOM SUPERIOR. I SAID IF YOU WANT TO THROW MONEY IN THE TOILET I WILL TAKE IT WITH A BLAST >> SHE IS THE DAUGHTER OF A BOSTON FASHION INDUSTRY LEGEND. >> AFTER IT CLOSED, MANY PEOPLE WERE LOST. WHAT I AM MOST KNOWN AFTER ALL ELSE IS THE GYPSY CUSTOMER AND THEY HAVE BEEN MY CUSTOMER FOR A LONG TIME. >> HIS WORK HAS BEEN SHOWN ON THE MON GRAND MARIAGE AMERICAN GYPSY TV SHOW. >> THE GYPSY COMMUNITY IS A GREAT COMMUNITY HERE IN EVENT STATES COMING HERE FROM DIFFERENT COUNTRIES AND MARRIES IN ARRANGED WEDDINGS, SO THEY REALLY PRETTY DRESSES FROM ME. >> BIGGER IS BETTER, AND EVERY ITEM IS COVERED WITH STONES. >> WE LAUGH WHEN SOMEONE IN HOLLYWOOD COMES OUT AND SAYS HE HAS 1200 CRYSTALS. WE DID SOMETHING WITH 53,000 CRYSTALS. WE BUY THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS. WE HAVE DRESSES ON THE SHELVES THAT HAVE WELL OVER 50,000 CRYSTALS. >> IN WALTHAM, HIS PAINTING TEAM PLACES EACH CRYSTAL IN ITS LOCATION, WORKING SOMETIMES LATE AT NIGHT. >> I WAS TRAINED BY A MOM WHO SAID NEVER TAKE MONEY AND DON'T DELIVER. THERE WILL BE A TIME THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF DRESSES DUE IN A MONTH. WE TAKE IT OUT, BUT ITS PRESSURE. THE MOST POPULAR ARE GLASSES. I, I AM PRETTY SIMPLE. I HAVE NEVER BEEN ONE FOR THE CLOTHES WERE FLASHING. – IT WAS FLASHY. >> IF YOU WANT TO MASTER THE BLING THING YOURSELF, SHE HAS LAUNCHED A HOME KIT. >> IT COMES WITH SIMPLE INSTRUCTIONS, A SYRINGE, TOOLS AND STONES. YOU SHOULD BUY MORE IF YOU WANT TO MAKE A BIG PROJECT. THIS WORKS REALLY GOOD FOR SOMEONE WHO JUST WANTS TO MAKE THEIR IPHONE CASE OR A PAIR OF GLASSES. A LITTLE YOU COULD SPARKLE. THIS IS REALLY AWESOME, BECAUSE THE TOOL MAKES IT SO EASY IN RHINESTONE. >> SHE SAYS THE TOOL IS A LIFE SAFETY TO ADD THIS DIY BLING, BECAUSE THE TWEEZERS DON'T CUT IT HER 2019 BOOK, WELL TITLE "MIKE :!" – "BLING!" INCLUDES INSIDER KNOWLEDGE. >> WE GET TIPS AND TRICKS, AND FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO LEARN, THE KIT IS USED ON AND OVER DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES. >> AND SHE REALLY LOVES HER JOB. >> I LOVE THE FREEDOM OF CREATIVITY. AT THE BEGINNING I SING MY SONG AND EVERY LITTLE CLUB BEFORE I CAN REACH THE BIG STAGE AND NOW I AM TO THE POINT THAT WE CAN HAVE SO MUCH FREEDOM OF DESIGN. THIS IS A SMALL BUSINESS BUT WE ARE VERY FAMILY ORIENTED. NOT LUCKY, – IM LUCKY, EVERY DAY I DO SOMETHING I WANT TO DO. >> SHE SAYS THE FAMILY INCLUDES THE UPS DRIVER. WITHIN A TIGHT TIME, THE DRIVER HELPS O

Sondra Celli is the queen of bling. In his Waltham studio, his team adds sparkle to just about anything for a client, even toilet paper! Her book is aptly titled “Bling” and with a bling kit at home you can add your own sparkle to your life. Sondra Celli is the queen of bling. In his Waltham studio, his team adds sparkle to just about anything for a client, even toilet paper! His book is aptly titled Bling “ and with one at home bling kit, you can add your own shine to your life.

