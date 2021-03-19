Fashion
Pogba sparks Man Utd; Rangers self-destruct
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to castigate his Manchester United like Jose Mourinho roasted his sleepy Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United joined Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals with a Paul Pogba-led victory over AC Milan, with the super under scoring three minutes after halftime.
[ MORE: Tottenham implodes | Arsenal, Granada, Roma advance]
Solskjaer also needed Dean Henderson to turn off Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but we’ll get to all of that below as the Red Devils joined Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Ajax to seal the wins late in the afternoon.
1. Pogba gloriously returns as Henderson stops Zlatan’s hero candidacy
Paul Pogba needed less than three minutes of his first game since February 6 to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a declaration victory in the Europa League.
Pogba’s 48th-minute goal saw Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro on Thursday, with the midfielder coming in at half-time for Marcus Rashford and swinging the tie in favor of the visitors after a 1-1 draw in Manchester.
It was an even game; United had a 13-10 advantage but the teams shared 50% possession.
A goalless draw would have been enough for Milan, but the deficit meant a 65th-minute introduction for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former United striker nearly tied the game with a bouncing backpost header, but Dean Henderson made a great save.
With Tottenham also leaving the tournament, United may taste the end of their semi-final curse if they can advance two more rounds and play in what could be their only final of the year.
We’ll see if that’s true on Sunday, when United and Leicester City meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
PAUL POGBA. Three minutes after coming. pic.twitter.com/aA3EgdAFvz
– Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021
2. Rangers’ winning streak ends ugly and decisively
Scottish champions Steven Gerrard rarely lose, but when they lost very strongly with a 2-0 second leg loss to Slavia Prague on Thursday in Glasgow.
The overall score ended 3-1, with Slavia adding Steven Gerrard to a casualty list that includes Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City in the round of 16.
The Scottish side trailed 1-0 in the second leg on a goal from Peter Olayinka when the game turned drastically in favor of the Czechs.
Rangers forward Kemar Roofe was sent off for a hideous spike lunge to push a ball past the keeper who instead caught Ondrej Kolar in the face, sending both players out of the match.
The hosts had only lost one man for 12 minutes as they were then down by two when Leon Balogun threw up an unnecessary challenge and gave Nicolae Stanciu a free kick. The Romanian playmaker sent him home and Gerrard’s men finished.
Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership game, winning 28 of 32 league games, and were previously undefeated in nine Europa League appearances. A December 16 loss to St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup is Gerrard’s only loss this season.
HT: Rangers 0-1 Slavia Prague
61 ‘Red Card Rangers
73 ‘Red Card Rangers
74 ‘Rangers 0-2 Slavia Prague
– Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021
3. Villarreal and Ajax have no problem avoiding thwarted bids to complete the power-packed finals eight.
Villarreal beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 at home and Ajax held off Young Boys 2-0 in Switzerland to complete a back-to-back round of 16.
This means that the quarter-final draw will see six big-league names at Arsenal, Villarreal, Manchester United, Ajax, Roma and Granada accompanying brave Slavia Prague and Dinamo Zagreb.
All links will be interesting. Could Unai Emery and Villarreal be paired with old Arsenal buddies? Could Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Roma compete with Manchester United?
Bring the last eight.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]