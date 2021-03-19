Pogba sparks Man Utd; Rangers self-destruct

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to castigate his Manchester United like Jose Mourinho roasted his sleepy Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United joined Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals with a Paul Pogba-led victory over AC Milan, with the super under scoring three minutes after halftime.

Solskjaer also needed Dean Henderson to turn off Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but we’ll get to all of that below as the Red Devils joined Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Ajax to seal the wins late in the afternoon.

1. Pogba gloriously returns as Henderson stops Zlatan’s hero candidacy

Paul Pogba needed less than three minutes of his first game since February 6 to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a declaration victory in the Europa League.

Pogba’s 48th-minute goal saw Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro on Thursday, with the midfielder coming in at half-time for Marcus Rashford and swinging the tie in favor of the visitors after a 1-1 draw in Manchester.

It was an even game; United had a 13-10 advantage but the teams shared 50% possession.

A goalless draw would have been enough for Milan, but the deficit meant a 65th-minute introduction for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former United striker nearly tied the game with a bouncing backpost header, but Dean Henderson made a great save.

With Tottenham also leaving the tournament, United may taste the end of their semi-final curse if they can advance two more rounds and play in what could be their only final of the year.

We’ll see if that’s true on Sunday, when United and Leicester City meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

PAUL POGBA. Three minutes after coming. pic.twitter.com/aA3EgdAFvz – Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

2. Rangers’ winning streak ends ugly and decisively

Scottish champions Steven Gerrard rarely lose, but when they lost very strongly with a 2-0 second leg loss to Slavia Prague on Thursday in Glasgow.

The overall score ended 3-1, with Slavia adding Steven Gerrard to a casualty list that includes Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City in the round of 16.

The Scottish side trailed 1-0 in the second leg on a goal from Peter Olayinka when the game turned drastically in favor of the Czechs.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe was sent off for a hideous spike lunge to push a ball past the keeper who instead caught Ondrej Kolar in the face, sending both players out of the match.

The hosts had only lost one man for 12 minutes as they were then down by two when Leon Balogun threw up an unnecessary challenge and gave Nicolae Stanciu a free kick. The Romanian playmaker sent him home and Gerrard’s men finished.

Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership game, winning 28 of 32 league games, and were previously undefeated in nine Europa League appearances. A December 16 loss to St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup is Gerrard’s only loss this season.

HT: Rangers 0-1 Slavia Prague

61 ‘Red Card Rangers

73 ‘Red Card Rangers

74 ‘Rangers 0-2 Slavia Prague pic.twitter.com/bEvrmnA0V5 – Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

3. Villarreal and Ajax have no problem avoiding thwarted bids to complete the power-packed finals eight.

Villarreal beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 at home and Ajax held off Young Boys 2-0 in Switzerland to complete a back-to-back round of 16.

This means that the quarter-final draw will see six big-league names at Arsenal, Villarreal, Manchester United, Ajax, Roma and Granada accompanying brave Slavia Prague and Dinamo Zagreb.

All links will be interesting. Could Unai Emery and Villarreal be paired with old Arsenal buddies? Could Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Roma compete with Manchester United?

Bring the last eight.

Follow @NicholasMendola