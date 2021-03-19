Connect with us

My most diverse line yet: Leona Edmiston looks beyond the wrap dress

s, as well as her iconic wrap dresses.

This is the first time I have ever done [pants and knitwear] internally, said Edmiston Retail inside. This is my most diverse range to date.

And that’s just the beginning. The designer will drop two to three exclusive ranges from Harris Scarfe each season. Later this year, Shell will launch a line of sleepwear.

It has been great experimenting with different looks, threads, colors and techniques, she said. This is something I haven’t done for a long time.

Another advantage of the Harris Scarfe deal is the reach it gives the brand in the Australian region.

Australia’s population has really diversified over the last year, and I think this is a trend that will continue, so now is a great time to reach out to a new audience, Edmiston said.

Go online

At one point, the brand had more than 30 brick-and-mortar stores, but about four years ago Edmiston made a conscious decision to start terminating its leases when they were renewed.

The arrival of international fashion chains, such as Zara and Topshop, had put downward pressure on prices, and yet owners had not adjusted their expectations.

It got to the point where it just wasn’t realistic in terms of what they expected, she said.

At the same time, she found that customers were moving online.

We felt the future was more in the online world, she said.

Today, the brand is first and foremost an e-commerce business. In addition to her own website, Leona Edmiston also sells through David Jones and Myers e-commerce sites and operates only three physical stores.

Covid and the “ house dress ”

This turned out to be a smart move, given the impact of Covid-19 on brick-and-mortar retailing last year.

This fitted in perfectly with last year, as it meant we weren’t overexposed, Edmiston said.

The biggest challenge facing the brand over the past year has been sourcing inventory due to the impact of work and travel bans on the global supply chain.

It was chaos, but when we got stock it all sold out. We could have done with a lot more stock, she says.

Not everyone lived in jogging pants, apparently.

The house dress has become a very important thing, Edmiston said. People wore pretty dresses that were very comfortable at home instead of sweatpants all the time. There was a real place for our products because they are very simple, elegant and user-friendly.

Changing the fashion cycle

Since being (almost) online only, Edmiston has found it easier to stay in sync with the seasonal calendar.

When we had more stores, we used to plan our seasons much further, a year or 18 months before they hit stores, she says. It’s much easier to manage stock levels [online], and we can stay much closer to the current season.

Fashion brands have long lamented the incongruity of winter clothing appearing in stores in January, in the middle of Australia’s summer, and calls to change the system have finally started to gain momentum.

I think Covid has definitely helped bring the seasons closer to what people actually wear, Edmiston said.

Twenty years in retail

Looking back on his 20 years in retail, Edmiston noticed how the industry had changed, from the rise of online and social media to influencers.

I don’t think everything is the same. It’s about adapting, staying close to the customer, and keeping an eye on the current society, because it’s not the same thing, she said.

And yet, one thing has remained the same: the power of the dress.

The dress fulfills so many functions. She’s the queen of the wardrobe, she said.

I definitely have a certain signature, and my challenge is to keep it fresh and exciting.

