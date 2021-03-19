Opinion | In the aftermath of the Atlanta shooting, Christian communities must rethink the culture of purity

We don’t know much else about Long. Understandably, many are raising questions about his mental health. Still, the racial dynamic in the shootings is undeniable, as Washington area pastor Duke Kwon Noted on Twitter: Whether or not this incident turns out to be a racially motivated hate crime, he wrote, his elusive news for an Asian-American community already reeling from the recent surge in violent racist attacks.

But, for many Christians, one sentence came out of the first reports. According to police, Long said he was targeting women working in massage parlors because they were a temptation to him that he wanted to eliminate. According to the Wall Street Journal, it target these companies in retaliation for feeding what he called his sex addiction.

In other words: the women had it done.

As a member of the Southern Baptist Convention, Long undoubtedly learned that the apostle Paul urged Christians to shun sexual immorality. Jesus himself taught that lust commits adultery in his heart, using a vivid metaphor to emphasize the seriousness of his point: If your eye trips you, pluck it out. It is better to enter Heaven with one eye than not at all. This teaching leaves no doubt about the responsibility of dealing with lust: with the person struggling with lust.

Yet in many Christian circles today this New Testament is twisted, so that others, especially women, are responsible for managing the sexual desires of young men by not being an object of temptation, in what they wear or how they are.

The connection goes back some time. 17th-century British Puritan pastor Richard Baxter taught that women should avoid being a trap in the way they dress. You have to walk among sinners, which all men are, as you would with a candle among straw or gunpowder, otherwise you can see the flame that you did not foresee when it is too late for it. ‘turn off,’ he wrote.

Today, radio host and writer Nancy Leigh DeMoss draws on the image of Baxters to call on women to be responsible for the governance of our modesty. She shares the story of a woman whose husband had an affair with someone who dressed sensually. The woman was convicted of throwing away potentially indecent clothes so as not to tempt any man like the other woman had set hers.

If your clothes made your man sin, rip them off.

Reformed pastor-theologian John Piper written a lot of modesty. It teaches that men are visually more inclined to covet or think of unnecessary thoughts when they see a certain image or a certain person, it seems that many Christian women ignore the fact that they have some responsibility here.

The key word is responsibility. Women are responsible for helping men avoid lustful thoughts, and in marriage they are responsible for keeping their husbands sexually engaged. So if husbands wander outside of their marriage, their wives are either frigid, too busy, or let loose, in the words of one. recent sermon, berating wives, which has gone viral. A bestselling Christian book encourages these wives to see themselves as a methadone-like solution for a lustful husband.

It is not a question of modesty or propriety, which is ultimately a question of humility before God; his misogyny dressed in spiritual language. The culture of purity turns people into objects: a woman who has premarital sex is a rose without petals. Or a cup of water we spat in. Or a piece of chewed gum. The person who steps outside the bounds of purity becomes less than a person, as well as someone who leads others astray. These teachings doubly strike women of color, already dehumanized by racist attitudes and then sexualized.

Call it the Bathsheba effect. Many contemporary sermons suggest that King David would not have committed adultery with his neighbor Uriah’s wife or killed Uriah if Bathsheba had not bathed in his line of sight. Ruth Everhart, author of #MeToo Reckoning, notes that David and Bathsheba’s story is portrayed in Sunday School classes as a thrilling romance rather than rape that leads to murder.

Abuse advocate Rachael Denhollander tweeted after the news of this week’s shoot: Brothers. Pastors. Seminar leaders. The way you teach sexuality matters The way you teach gender roles and the way you talk about women, how you sexualize them as temptations or dangers, matters. It can be life or death.

Jesus treated women like people with an inherent worth and dignity arising from bearing the image of God. He called them daughters and disciples. He let them enter his inner circle; he met Mary and Martha alone, thus breaking Billy Graham’s rule. And he condemned those who would throw stones at the woman caught in adultery, inviting her instead to a life of dignity and freedom.

We don’t know enough about Longs’ education to know precisely what he learned about women or sexuality growing up. But we know we were in a time when we were clearly seeing the bad fruits of twisted teachings about sexuality, manhood, and femininity.

More than ever, Christian communities need to reexamine the attitudes and actions that blame women for men’s sexual problems. They are to help men take responsibility for their own temptations. They must protect rather than blame the victims of crime, violence and abuse.

As Christians we can become on the defensive, complaining of being blamed or persecuted by the media. Or, we can use this painful moment as a chance to consider how our own teachings in sermons, youth group discussions, and books might perpetuate dehumanizing attitudes that lead to blaming and harming women for men’s sins. .

As Denhollander said, nothing less than life or death is at stake.