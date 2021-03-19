Morgan Hill Times | Live Oak kicks off the season in impressive fashion

High school football in March. No, it’s not a typo. In a season like no other, Live Oak High opened its 2021, in fact, 2020 season with an impressive 34-3 win over host Silver Creek on Wednesday. It was the Blossom Valley Athletic League (BVAL) season opener and the first game for any team in the South County and San Benito County area, in a 16-month span.

It’s crazy, honestly, said Brandon Hooks, who has received 90 and 5-yard touchdowns. It doesn’t even seem real. A month ago I didn’t even think we would have a season.

He was not the only one. After months of uncertainty high school football is back, the action on the pitch is still fast-paced, but in other ways things were different. The BVAL spectator policy allows two members of an immediate household of athletes to attend matches, which limits the number of people in the stands. That didn’t stop fans on both sides from attending the game.

Because Silver Creek High, which is located smack in the middle of a southern San Jose neighborhood, fans who weren’t immediate family members of the players gathered to watch the game from behind a chain link face. which separates the stadium from one of the schools outside the streets. They saw Live Oak who finished 9-2 in 2019 with 34 unanswered points to win after the Raiders scored their only points of the game on Javier Chavez’s 27-yard basket with 4:54 left in the first quarter.

After that it was all Live Oak. On the possession that followed, Trent Cousens connected with Mosiah Saulala for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Acorns a lead they would never give up. Hooks set up the team with an excellent field position after returning the 41-yard kickoff to his 44-yard line. Halfway through the race, starting quarterback Caleb Ojeda had to leave the game after ravaging an injury on a 5-yard run.

While neither team wants to lose their starting Q, especially one of OjedaCousens’ caliber looked solid in his first extended playing action. He completed his first seven passes including touchdowns before throwing two incompletions to finish 7 of 9 for 120 yards with an interception.

Last year has been a big one for Trent, even though he hasn’t played much, Acorns coach Mike Gemo said. The practice time and the ability to develop camaraderie (have been the key to its development). Guys love him and he’s always ready. It’s a tribute to him and we were delighted that he was ready.

Much like Hooks, a junior playmaker who plays multiple positions and can make an impact from anywhere on the pitch. In addition to finishing with three receptions for 100 yards, Hooks rushed for 32 yards on six carries, the most coming with a 17-yard gain on a sweep around the left end in the team’s third offensive play. of the melee. However, it was his 90-yard catch and run TD that showed his speed and ability to play.

On a first and 10 of his 10-yard line, Cousens hit Hooks with a quick pass down the middle. Hooks, who caught the ball in stride around the 17-yard line, passed several Silver Creek players to the end zone to make it 13-3 with three minutes remaining.

I don’t know what was going to happen on this game because we ran this game a lot in practice and sometimes I drop the ball and go crazy, Hooks said. It was a fun game and I’m just glad I helped the team. I’ve done a lot of work so it’s no surprise (to see the results on the pitch), but it’s a good impression.

Said Gemo: Brandon can do anything for us. We like to have the ball in his hands. He’s fast and gives us another dimension as a versatile playmaker. He worked the whole offseason and continues to improve. We expect great things from him for the next two years.

Even in the uncertainty of a season, Hooks has not rested on its laurels. He was motivated by the fact that even though his junior season was going to be wiped out, he could look forward to his final year. Hooks said he trained every Sunday with Doug Webster at Leigh High which certainly made me a lot stronger.

2019 Mount Hamilton’s top lineman Logan Wiemann returns to anchor the offensive and defensive line. Fellow senior Nate Zavaleta and sophomore center Zach Enderle also led the team’s solid lineup against Silver Creek. Sophomore Jordan Fuentes rushed for a peak of 101 yards on 15 carries, accounting for half of the 202 yards gained on the ground. He also impacted the defense with a sack midway through the third period.

We saw something out of Jordan as a rookie last year, and we were excited to bring him up with us, Gemo said. He runs pretty well behind his shoulder pads, is pretty elusive and he’s going to be good.

Live Oak’s defense completely shut down the Raiders, who were limited to 108 yards of total attack. Sophomore Everett Wallace made his presence felt, producing three tackles for losses, including a gem of a game on the Raiders’ second possession in the second quarter in which he bypassed the blind side of the Silver Creek QB, delivered a stroke sure, caused a fumble and then recovered the ball at the Raiders 19-yard line.

Six plays later, Cousens and Hooks hooked up for a 5-yard TD as the halftime horn sounded, one of the few ringing games seen at any level in the sport. Hooks caught the ball near the left sideline at 5, made a swing and carried two defenders into the end zone, his outstretched hands placing the ball just above the pylon for the score. Gemo was happy all around, especially since senior Jalen Rios was back on the sidelines, despite not being fit to play for the first time since the start of the 2019 season, when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Jalen being here shot the team, Gemo said. It was great to see him here, fit and excited for his teammates. It uplifts our spirits.

Each team in the Mount Hamilton Division will play a shortened league season of five from seven games, but the BVAL has decided it will always assign a league champion to the team with the best record.

The great thing we are talking about here as a team is that we have five games to have a good time together for the last time, Gemo said. The kids just want to be together. They’re going to play to win, but in the long run I’m happy that they can come out and do something.

Indeed, when state health officials learned that high-contact outdoor sports would be allowed to play, Hooks didn’t sleep well for a few nights because he was so excited.

It sounds phenomenal, he said. We’re excited again and we’re doing pretty well so far, but now I want to see us face some tougher competition.