Spartans to adopt superstitious style in Thursday’s NCAA tournament game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –Thursday night, when the Norfolk State men’s basketball team play their first NCAA tournament game since 2012, the Spartans’ coaches will be dressed for success, not style.

Among the many changes to college basketball this season is the way coaches dress for games. In the past, as you probably remember, most college basketball coaches wore suits on the sidelines of games. However, in a rare positive development in the midst of the pandemic, this season – the casual look is in order.

Norfolk State, the 2021 MEAC tournament champion, has joined the trend.

But with Thursday’s game against Appalachian State not only part of the NCAA tournament – but also played on national television, NSU head coach Robert Jones said his assistant coaches would not be in disguise.

“Definitely not going back to costume,” said Jones, News 3 athletic director Adam Winkler. “We’re going to wear the same thing we wore in the MEAC tournament. The outfit we wore in the MEAC tournament – we’ve been undefeated all season. So you’ll see the exact same outfit, and you’ll see it again. On Saturday [with a win Thursday]. I hope we get to a laundry room so we don’t stink on the sidelines. “

Doesn’t stink on the sidelines or on the court: It’s not a bad motto for any game, especially not in the NCAA tournament.

Norfolk State plays Appalachian State at 8:40 p.m. in the Assembly Hall.