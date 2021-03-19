A Warming State ”the fast fashion industry and its environmental impacts – Amherst Wire

Editor’s Note: Amherst Wire is launching a new series, Massachusetts 2050: A Warming State to study the effects of climate change in our communities and how our state is responding to its impending impact. The series aims to ask specific, in-depth questions about what climate change looks like now and what will look like in the future, and the hope that there is if a change is instilled among the audience. This series began production a little over a year ago but has been discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for this reason it contains initial contributions from some of the alumni of Amherst Wire.

Like this shirt? It could be yours for just $ 15!

But how much does it really cost? How much carbon is entering our ecosystem from that white shirt? How much water was used for its manufacture? How many times can you wear it before the fabric starts to fall apart? Three, maybe four times?

What is fast fashion?

Fast Fashion is an approach to the design and marketing of sartorial fashion that emphasizes make fashion trends available to consumers quickly and inexpensively.

The idealization of the industry has led many Americans to value cost over quality, where our items have become more commodities than souvenirs. Fast fashion, in turn, fuels the culture of always wanting more.

While the numbers are debated, according to the UN Environment Program, the fast fashion industry is responsible for 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions. That’s more emissions than all international flights and shipping combined.

The goal of fast fashion is to manufacture and globally distribute clothing as quickly and inexpensively as possible. From manufacturing and collecting materials to importing textiles to factory production and shipping, all practices in the industry are carbon-emitting.

New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reporter Dana Thomas wrote a book, Fashionopolis: the price of fast fashion and the future of clothing, which describes the industry as the ability to sell clothing at a low price, while making a huge profit. The book explains how production is contracted out to independent factories in developing countries, where there is little or no oversight of safety and labor and where wages are generally at or below poverty level.

Thomas reported that of the clothes produced by Fast Fashion, 20% is unsold, so the underpaid labor is then disposed of in our already overflowing landfills.

One kilogram of fabric generates 23 kilograms of greenhouse gases, Thomas writes in his book, whose research included that on average every American buys 70 new clothes per year.

The fast fashion industry is also depleting a significant portion of the world’s water supply.

Non-organic cotton, known as unconventional cotton, is among the dirtiest crops, she writes. Conventional cotton isn’t much better, because to grow an average of one pound the plant needs 2,600 gallons (about 10m) of water.

To contextualize the extreme water use of the fast fashion industry, according to The World Resources Institute, it takes approximately 700 gallons (2.65 m) of water to produce a cotton shirt. This is enough water for a person to drink at least eight cups a day for three and a half years.

There are people and animals who do not have access to safe drinking water as the fast fashion industry uses and pollutes this The World Resources Institute cites 20 percent of all industrial water pollution in the world.

Every day, billions of people buy clothes without a thought or even a twinge of remorse, Thomas reports in his book. People rarely consider all of the impacts caused by production before buying a new shirt, and often people don’t want to know.

How do we play a role?

In order to better understand how the UMass community contributes to the fast-paced fashion industry, Massachusetts 2050 interviewed 61 university students, asking questions about their fashion habits.

Many of the questions aimed to uncover their attitude towards environmentally unhealthy fashion decisions, such as wearing clothes once or wearing only a small part of their wardrobe.

Then came the more crucial question: which stores do UMass students frequent the most?

The best results for UMass student favorite clothing stores were American Eagle (12.3%), Savers (7%), Target (7%), and Urban Outfitters (7%). While Savers encourages the reuse of lightly worn clothing, it’s important to examine the practices of other stores to determine if they are worth our attention and our money.

It is common for companies to mislead the public with statements of environmental conscience. For example, while Target had devoted an entire page to their sustainable products and efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, their sustainable products are actually divided by individual private brands owned by Target. Of their 42 different brands, only a handful use sustainable practices.

American eagle could be seen as slightly more environmentally friendly, although many advocates of environmental justice, such as the Foundation for Environmental Justice and Canopy, would say their goals are not strong enough. They have a defined set of environmental goals, which include a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and a commitment to ensure that 100% of viscose fibers come from secure forests. The problem with their environmental commitments is that the majority of them don’t have a fixed time pressure. They also claim to commit to using 50% more durable polyester, which begs the question: what exactly does sustainable mean in this regard?

According to a Vogue 2020 company item, consumers and experts say it’s hard to know which brands really meet higher ethical standards when greenwashing, a form of marketing used deceptively to persuade a company’s products, goals, and policies. organization are environmentally friendly. While many brands claim an eco-friendly agenda, no one can say for sure what that agenda is. Less water? More human sources? Decent wages for cotton harvesters? The term sustainable is coined by these companies because it lacks a standard definition.

Corporate social responsibility in the fashion industry has increased over the years through organizations like Fashion Revolution, which creates clear reports on certain aspects of social or environmental impact.

On Fashion Revolutions 2019 Transparency Index Multiple, Target scored between 31 and 40% transparency, which means that it publishes lists of suppliers as well as detailed information on their policies, procedures, social and environmental objectives, evaluation suppliers and remediation process.

Another of UMass student favorite brands, Urban Outfitters scored 0-10 percent in the transparency range, meaning they either don’t disclose anything at all or a very limited number of policies.

Although consumers are targeted by these green initiatives, it is important to investigate further whether the clothes have been produced using sustainable practices in terms of low water consumption, absence of pesticides and fair wages for producers.

In conclusion

Consider this shirt again.

How can it be more sustainable? Well explore the answers in Suggestion for better fashion habits.

