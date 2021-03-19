FABRIC CULTURE: Misconceptions Remain About “Traditional” Clothing for Early Cherokees | News

Fashion is constantly changing and evolving, as it has done for centuries among the Cherokees whose contact with European settlers radically altered not only their way of life, but also their clothing.

Before the era of commerce, and even after Europeans made contact with the Cherokees, it was common for men to wear buckskin leggings that went beyond the knee. They also wear panties wrapped around the groin and moccasins or buckskin boots. Women wore wrap-around skirts, also usually made of buckskin. And neither men nor women generally wore shirts before the settlers arrived.

But with the Cherokees among some of the first native tribes to interact with the colonizers, it wasn’t long after they began to interact that the Cherokees adopted certain styles of European clothing, according to Ernestine Berry, executive director of the United Keetoowah Band John Hair. Cultural Center & Museum.

The Cherokees had contact with the Eastern Europeans quite early on, she said. A lot of our traditions and a lot of things that we had before that of course, there was no photography or television back then, nothing to record it. The only thing there was after [George] Catlin began to paint. He painted a lot of Indians and he painted some of the Cherokees, but not a lot. This was after adopting many European methods of weaving and making clothes from fabric.

The effect of colonization in North America on Aboriginal culture is evidenced by old paintings. Berry pointed to the paintings of Chief Cherokee John Jolly, in which he was captured with more contemporary European-style clothing; and a painting of Osage Chief Clermont, in which he was dressed in a leather loincloth with lots of feathers and no shirt.

That’s the contrast between the Cherokees, who came into contact early on, and Osages, who came into contact later, she said.

When Moravian missionaries first appeared in Cherokee land, they brought their spinning wheels with them and taught women and girls to spin. Woven clothing therefore began to become more popular, as the Cherokees traded furs and other items for fabric and various European products.

Not everyone learned to shoot, but that was the start, Berry said.

Over time, the Cherokees began to wear more woven clothing. Many wealthier Cherokees have had their lives, culture, and clothing documented, Berry said, so while some natives have switched to European methods, others have retained more traditional clothing.

Eventually, the hunting coat became a popular jacket among the Cherokees. Berry said Sequoyah wore a hunter’s jacket with long sleeves, large cuffs, lapels and fringes all around the collar. He was also known to wear a turban.

And then they would have a belt that they would tie around their waist, Berry said.

Over time, the Cherokees created new traditions. The ripped dress and ribbon shirt became popular for ceremonies and not just among the Cherokees. Berry said the UKB has since ditched dresses or ribbon shirts.

As for the Keetoowahs, for our Miss Keetoowah pageant, we went back to a traditional dress rather than ribbon dresses, she said, explaining that Cherokee women typically wore plain fabric dresses in the years. 1800. Ribbon dresses (also known as torn dresses) are still quite common. When you see it, you know it’s an aboriginal dress. But we haven’t done this for a number of years. We did not want to be identified with this group.

Indigenous people have long been poorly represented in the media, often portrayed in stereotypical badges that do not correspond to a particular tribal culture. One element that has continually captured and distorted the public perception of native people is the headdress. Berry said that while the Cherokees had headdresses, they weren’t as elaborate as those worn by West Indians or the headdresses seen in the movies.

A lot of the men just shaved their heads and they had a little tuft of hair on top, and they wore feathers. It was a form of a headdress, she said.

What people often see in the media is the large war bonnet, the feathered headgear worn by the rulers of the American Plains Indians. Berry said the idea that all native people wore such badges is wrong and that it brings all native tribes together. She said the museum actually had an old war bonnet used to teach people that it was not traditional UKB attire.

Many of our people don’t know this is wrong, especially our children, she said. They draw pictures and they draw this big western war bonnet as they see it on TV. Once you see it on TV and in the movies, you don’t even think it’s not us. We don’t do that; we never did that. It’s western. Let them do that.

Check it out

The UKB John Hair Cultural Center and Museum is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to call ahead before arriving at the museum, located at 18627 Keetoowah Cir. in Tahlequah. The phone number is 918-772-4389.