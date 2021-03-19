Kansas City Black Fashion Week To Showcase Black Designers And Models | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Kansas City Black Fashion Week kicks off this weekend and aims to showcase neglected and unknown black designers from the metro area and beyond. Fashion designer and stylist Kim Young, who hosted the event, said it was the first time it had taken place in the area. I wanted to bring something new and exciting for black designers and for people to know that black designers are important too, said Young, aka KC Queen of Fashion. Young said the event was created to inspire emerging designers in an industry that can be hard to break, Young says, especially if you’re black. I’m a fashion designer from Kansas City, Missouri, I’ve done fashion shows all over the world, Young said. A lot of times people think you have to go to New York, Los Angeles, but there are some great and talented people here in Kansas City. I just want young people to know that dreams can come true. It doesn’t matter where you are from, it doesn’t matter what is going on in your life. Black Fashion Week is part of a growing national trend, in recent years Black Fashion Weeks have popped up in major cities across the country. The Saturday and Sunday shows will feature 9 black creators, most of the subway, including Reggie Banks II. Missouri fashion designer donates over 100 coats to children in need

I really wanted to be one of the first black designers with a high-end clothing line and be at the level of Gucci, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Prada, Banks said. Growing up in Kansas City, you didn’t see it. His line of athleisure clothing and sunglasses called Sagii, which means grandeur in Hebrew, has been worn by Snoop Dogg, Tech N9ne and Big Boi of Outkast. He also opened a store, Black Label Threads in Leawood with three other partners last year. Banks said shows like Black Fashion Week aim to give back. If we can do it, you can do it. Avoid trouble, avoid negativity, raise your grades, and follow your passion. Never let people tell you that you are not good enough. You can not do that. Anything you can think of, you can do, you can do, Banks said. Various fashion and beauty events will take place from March 19 to 21. The Saturday fashion show will take place at the Independence Center mall starting at 4 p.m. Sunday’s event will take place at the Unity Village Activity Center in Lees Summit at 6 p.m. If you want to buy a ticket for the events, Click here. Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android



