Organization helps people dress for success ahead of job interviews FOX13 News Memphis





HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. – The pandemic has prevented people from finding work. What happens when you go to those job interviews and can't afford a cute costume or outfit to help you get back on your feet? An organization helps people affected by the pandemic, homelessness and the justice system. Finding nice pants and a shirt for a job interview meant everything to Curtis Anderson. I was grateful for the things I found, he said. Anderson, who was just released from prison last year, is eager to re-enter the workforce. It's not easy, because he has a crime on his record, and when he tried to find a job after his release, he had nothing to wear for a job interview. Just the clothes on my back. I had a pair of prison jeans and a prison sweatshirt. Anchor Mission Ministries in Helena-West Helena helps people like Anderson get back on their feet. Not only does the organization work closely with the homeless population, Anchor Mission also helps people enter the workforce. More presentable, and I'll just be thankful that God allowed me to do what I have to do to find a job, take care of my family. The Anchor Mission director said he had met several people who had to show up for interviews in thongs and sweatpants because they had no other choice. That is why it was important for him to start this program. People come out of jail and come out of there with one costume only, and they need clothes to do interviews and job interviews, Dennis Wilson said. Now I can do it on my own, Anderson said. Anderson, a father of five, said he felt more confident and ready for a job interview now that he had the clothes he needed to get back on his feet. Anchor Mission is in desperate need of a gently used closed system that can help people re-enter the workforce. If you would like to donate clothing or other items, drop them off at 802 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Helena-West Helena.







