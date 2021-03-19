2 men arrested in fatal shootout at Stemmons Corridor fashion show

Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting during a fashion show last week in the Stemmons hallway.

Maleik Amaad Faheem, 23, and Denwie Bobuin Mfebe, 26, each face one count of murder in the death of Freddie Sanders III. Their lawyers could not be reached immediately for comment.

Dallas Police were called to an event hall on Saturday night in the 7700 block of Sovereign Row, near West Mockingbird Lane and Interstate 35E, where witnesses said two men opened fire on Sanders. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, there was an argument over money related to the event and Sanders, who helped run the venue, stepped in to interrupt the ensuing fight. As people left the event hall after the fight, two men pulled out handguns and shot Sanders as he stood by the door, the affidavit states.

Police said Mfebes’ contact details were provided to them by the venue because he was one of the people who booked the event. Several witnesses identified him in a series of photos as one of the gunmen, and images posted on social media showed him wearing the same clothes one of the gunmen was seen wearing in footage from surveillance, states the affidavit.

Mfebe was arrested Monday and has since posted bail, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Faheem surrendered to authorities on Monday and remained in custody Thursday on bail set at $ 350,000. According to an affidavit, he told detectives he was acting in self-defense and provided them with a video of the altercation on a cell phone.

In addition to running the event hall and recording studio at the Sovereign Row site, Sanders worked at Beat KBFB-FM (97.9) and was a former high school counselor, KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported.

Reagan Elam, a friend and colleague at the radio station, told NBC5 that Sanders is just a bright light, a team player and has nothing but love for everyone.