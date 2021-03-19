Thrift stores and sustainable fashion stores thrive during pandemic

Rocket a Go-Go in Tempe sells punk, rockabilly and retro clothing. “We process them for a week before putting the items on the shelves so everything can be properly sanitized,” says co-owner RoseAna Dodge. (Photo by Sofia Fuentes / Cronkite News) Rocket a Go-Go was closed last spring before reopening in April under COVID-19 security protocols. (Photo by Sofia Fuentes / Cronkite News) The dreaded customer downturn has not happened, said RoseAna Dodge, co-owner of Rocket, Go-Go. We were actually able to expand the store over the summer, and it went really well. (Photo by Sofia Fuentes / Cronkite News)

PHOENIX Being an environmentally conscious consumer means more than recycling paper and avoiding plastic. For those who shun cheap fast fashion, the trendy items that often come from thrift stores and resale / commerce stores have offered a smart way to shop.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way these stores operate, Good will locations and small stores have gained a foothold in recent months. According to an August 2020 report from the Association of Resale Professionals, the largest commercial group of resellers, around 16% to 18% of Americans said they would shop at a thrift store at some point during the course of the year. a given year. Economic pressure and job losses during the pandemic have also increased demand for second-hand goods.

When COVID-19 shut down much of the economy a year ago, more than 100 Goodwill stores in northern and central Arizona had to lay off workers, but spokeswoman Courtney Nelson said that 70% had been rehired.

We’re a non-profit organization in addition to a thrift store, so the revenue directly from our stores is used to help people here in the community, Nelson said.

Goodwill claims to have provided free career development, training and education services to 24,000 people in central Arizona in 2020.

Our services are essential during this pandemic, she said. There is a huge need in our community for people who need to return to work or who need additional resources, so there is a huge need for the community to provide these material resources.

At the start of the pandemic last March, Goodwill closed its stores in Arizona, waiting to reopen until it could provide security and hire for additional cleanings.

In early April, we were seen as an essential business by the state, and then decided to start receiving contactless donations, Nelson said, noting stores reopened safely, with masked employees and regular sanitization. some stores.

Goodwill stores weren’t the only thrift stores making changes during this unprecedented time. The retro thrift store Rocket a Go-Go in Tempe has also adapted to the pandemic and has experienced a business boom since.

For the past nine years, Rocket a Go-Go has offered shoppers retro-grunge clothing from the 1950s to the 90s. This past April, owner RoseAna Dodge and her staff realized that giving customers confidence in used clothing during a pandemic meant taking precautions.

We closed for the normal amount of time, and we did not take any donations (of clothes) at that time, she said. But we started picking them up again once we reopened them, and we process them for a week before putting the items on the shelves so everything can be properly sanitized.

Dodge feared customers would stay away during the pandemic, but over time, business grew.

We were actually able to expand the store over the summer, and it went really well, she said. Word of mouth has been crazy during this pandemic. We had so many people who said they came because they heard about us from a friend, it’s amazing.

Lots of stuff happened over the holiday season, she said, most of the people choosing to have fun.

Lots of people were looking to buy items for themselves, Dodge said. Since so many individuals did not intend to see their families, they came and decided to treat themselves to items from our shelves.

While a decent portion of the population chooses to shop at thrift and resale stores, there is still a portion of consumers who shop more often from fast fashion companies.

With this increased need for more sustainable purchasing methods, Goodwill in particular has been able to adapt fairly quickly to this increase in supply and demand.

People continue to drop off their things and were able to have them cleaned, processed and put on our shelves within a week, Nelson said. As long as people continue to contribute, we can still provide all of our services that we really need during this time.