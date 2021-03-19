Arkansas clothing store grateful for schools planning the ball





Over 600 dresses at Buffie’s were left without love when the pandemic struck. But since Governor Hutchinson eased restrictions, clothing sales have taken off.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Plans for this year’s proms have been on hold for months. But since Governor Hutchinson announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, many school districts immediately decided to go ahead with their dances. Administrators at the Pulaski County Special School District have spent the past few weeks developing a safe plan for the prom. “We felt comfortable making these decisions,” said Jessica Duff, spokesperson for the PCSSD. The ball is open to juniors and seniors of the PCSSD. It is one of several districts in central Arkansas moving forward with the event that was abruptly called off last year when the pandemic struck. RELATED: Coronavirus Causing Prom Delays, Little Rock Wedding Dress Arrivals “Being able to give something back to these students, who have been through so much this year, that feeling of normalcy without being completely normal was so important to us,” said Duff. Now the prom dress shops are suddenly overrun. “We were so excited,” said Buffie Mayo, owner of Buffies All the Rage. Mayo isn’t complaining about the rush after being shut down for eight months, taking a financial hit and not knowing if they would rebound. “It’s my 20th anniversary in business. If this had hit sooner, I don’t think we would have survived,” Mayo said. More than 600 dresses have been left without love or what to fall back on, but since Governor Hutchinson’s announcement to relax restrictions, dress sales have taken off. “Literally that afternoon the dates started. So we still continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and we are still by appointment only,” Mayo said. Duff said that ultimately, the district’s decline in its own number of COVID-19 cases played a role in its decision to host its annual ball. “Looking at our cases that have been reported through our ADH website, we are doing a lot better than expected,” Duff said. Your school’s plans may vary, but PCSSD students should check with their individual schools for prom details and students will be required to wear a mask. RELATED: The Prom Was Canceled So These Parents Surprised Their Daughter With A House Party

