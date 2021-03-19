New Acoustic Wave Therapy Device Called “The Phoenix” Helps Men Curb Floor Erectile Dysfunction | state

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – If you’re like most guys, talking about problems in the bedroom is just as bad, if not worse, than the problem itself. Erectile dysfunction is the “man’s bane” that makes it difficult for men to get or maintain an erection.

Leaving a partner unhappy is one of the most common fears a man can have in the bedroom. Specifically, when a man cannot be hard or stay hard on his partner, he can feel underweight and question his manhood. Studies suggest that by the time men reach the age of 50, more than half of them suffer from erectile dysfunction or at some level of it.

So how can men deal with the root cause of their erectile dysfunction?

Quick remedies like the little blue pill and injections have always been common since the 90s. We see it constantly in advertisements and doctors are the first to prescribe it to you. All for an evening or to keep the spontaneity in the relationship. But the problem with the pills is that they mask the basic problem of erectile dysfunction.

Think of it as a band-aid. The pills or injections are only temporary and to continue you need to keep using them to help you rise to the occasion. But, unlike pills, injections, or surgery, there are other treatment options like acoustic wave therapy that can actually treat the root cause of physical erectile dysfunction without the nasty side effects or without having. to take the next pill.

Acoustic wave therapy has been around for decades, and recently the world’s first home use acoustic wave therapy device called The Phoenix flies off the shelves. The Phoenix is a safer and more effective option for men looking to treat their erectile dysfunction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Medical training is not required to use this technology. All that is needed is one intake and 15 to 20 minutes to complete a treatment. It is that simple.

Since erectile dysfunction is normally caused by a lack of blood circulation, the Phoenix can help men “get up” after several treatment sessions. The device itself helps remove years of micro-plaque in the arteries of the penis while restoring blood flow. At the same time, the shock waves induce neovascularization for new venous and nerve growth.

Most men see positive results after a 6 to 12 year treatment cycle. And for some, they continue to use it after a treatment cycle for touch-ups and preventative care.

Why haven’t I heard of shock wave therapy before?

There are dozens of studies that have documented the effectiveness of low-intensity acoustic wave therapy, with impressive results confirming the technology’s success rate for men with various types of erectile dysfunction. Urologists have even used shock wave therapy for decades to break down gallstones, pancreatic stones, and to treat kidney stones. Over time, they recognized the effectiveness of shockwave therapy and that this technology at a lower intensity can be used to help treat men with erectile dysfunction.

For years, this technology was only available in men’s health clinics around the world. Most branded clinics would offer this technology under a parent company called GAINSWave. The GAINSWave treatment is the same treatment as The Phoenix. The only difference is that instead of going to the doctor for treatment, you can now use the same clinical treatment at home.

Another big difference is that the Phoenix is a more affordable option for men who cannot afford in-person treatment at a clinic. Most clinics charge on average $ 500 per treatment session. As most men need at least 6 to 12 treatments to achieve positive results, the total amount would equate to $ 3,000 at 6000 dollars. The Phoenix is a one-time purchase and is currently available for 879 dollars.

How long do the results last with the Phoenix?

As most men see immediate positive results after the first few treatments, there is no downtime or waiting period to enjoy them. The “zero” downtime after a treatment session allows men who medicate in the morning to be intimate later in the day. Most men who complete a full course of treatment can experience the benefits of shock wave therapy for up to two years depending on their medical condition or other physical factors.

Now, it’s important to note that after a full course of treatment, men should keep in mind that as we age, plaque will continue to build up in our arteries. An advantage of owning an affordable acoustic wave device like the Phoenixis that you can use the device for additional treatments if you experience a loss of performance in the future. This revolutionary technology will not only help men reverse erectile dysfunction, but will also help them take long-term preventive care.

The Reviews Phoenix Technology

Over 12,000 men have benefited from the benefits of Phoenix and talked about it on their own platforms. BDE Style is a men’s health platform that has shared some ideas about Acoustic Wave Therapy and reviewed the The Phoenix device in detail here

