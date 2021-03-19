An interview with stylist Bibhu Mohapatra





I’m not easily star struck, but you put [in front of me] a Bollywood movie star of the 70s, 80s, and I will not be able to move. So that was a few years ago. I was in Bombay and I had friends there who were producing a huge movie, and I said, hey, can I come on set, I wanna see? The movie had the big movie star Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley all these people. And she’s like, yeah, that date, 9 a.m. So I got there, and it’s South Bombay in the beautiful colonial building on the top floor, and the temperature was literally 110 degrees because it was a very old building, and they had no air conditioning. I thought I was there to be a fly on the wall. Well I walked in and then one of the AD grabs me and throws me in one of those makeup vans. And then a man comes with a bunch of powder and starts slapping him in the face. I’m like, I think you’re the wrong guy! And then the DA comes back with a three page sheet, and it’s like no, no, no, you’re actually playing yourself in the movie. You’re in the movie, look at the lines. I call my friend, who is still in bed and has not yet arrived. And so I texted her, like, what’s going on? I can not do that. I’m just here to see this movie star. But I was taken to the set and had two scenes. The first scene was good. The second scene, we were playing a card game. I’m sitting next to imagine anyone growing up or currently being the biggest movie star, be it Brad Pitt or Robert De Niro or Al Pacino, mix them all together and that would be Amitabh Bachchan for me. So he’s sitting to my right on this round table, and my left is another. And I am speechless. I do not know what to say. I’m sweating. I’m completely beside myself and I have a side conversation with my mind and I think about my sister, my brother, what would they do if they were here? I can’t wait to tell them and I forget my lines. And so the shooting begins. And then he says his dialogue, and then the guy to my left, he says his dialogue, and then I go. And as I say my dialogue, the camera on the tracks comes towards me. But it was so hot, so this sweat line forms on my head and comes to the front of my face. Imagine, in this situation, you are sitting next to Al Pacino, whoever it is, and they have to go through this thing three times because of your sweating problem!







