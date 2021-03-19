Connect with us

Fashion

Savannah Guthrie’s funky mixed-pattern dress divides today’s viewers

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


“Stop letting them dress you like Holly Hobby!” Savannah Guthrie’s funky mixed-pattern dress divides viewers today – as host shares some of the ‘mixed’ reviews she’s received

  • Savannah, 49, took to Instagram after Thursday’s broadcast to post some of the very different tweets she received about her $ 380 RIXO dress
  • She also posted a close-up of the dress, which looked like three dresses in one
  • The design featured a floral bodice, zebra print sleeves and a pink plaid skirt
  • While some fans couldn’t stop gushing about the edgy look, others begged the Today co-host to fire her stylist.
  • Savannah took the comments in stride and made a joke by sharing some of them, writing: ‘The reviews are and look a lot like the dress they’re mixed in’

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: | Update:

Savannah Guthrie made a fashion statement in a mixed pattern dress on the Today show Thursday, but reviews for the polarized dress were, well, mixed.

The 49-year-old co-host took to Instagram after the broadcast to share some of the very different comments she received about her funky $ 380 dress from British label RIXO.

“I adore you, but this dress, really ?! one fan tweeted, while another commented: ‘Obsessed with your dress today! ”

Fashion statement: Savannah Guthrie, 49, donned a $ 380 mixed-pattern dress from British label RIXO during the Today show on Thursday

Eye-catching: The dress was like three dresses in one with its floral bodice, black and white zebra print sleeves and a pink plaid skirt

Eye-catching: The dress was like three dresses in one with its floral bodice, black and white zebra print sleeves and a pink plaid skirt

Savannah also posted a close-up of the dress, which looked like three dresses in one. The design featured a floral bodice, black and white zebra print sleeves, and a pink plaid skirt.

Viewers seemed to be strictly divided into two camps: lovers and haters. While some fans couldn’t help but gush about the avant-garde look, others begged the reporter to fire her stylist.

“ This is the coolest dress I have ever seen, ” one person said, while another added, “ Oh, this dress is so beautiful !!!!! ”

Others weren’t quite as nice, though a number of critics claimed to love Savannah while they disparaged her dress.

I can't please them all! The Today co-host took to Instagram after the broadcast to share two of the very different tweets she received, as well as a close-up of the dress

I can’t please them all! The Today co-host took to Instagram after the broadcast to share two of the very different tweets she received as well as a close-up of the dress.

“This dress today pushed me to the edge. Where do they find such hideous fad? a spectator seized. “You are beautiful and smart, PLEASE ask a new stylist to stop letting them dress you like Holly Hobby!”

But Savannah took the comments in stride and made a joke by sharing some of them, writing: ‘The reviews are and look a lot like the dress they’re mixed in.

The today’s star received a lot of support in the comments, including a bit of love from her co-stars.

“Well, as a fashion contributor, I approve !!!!” Jill Martin wrote, while Sheinelle Jones replied, “ Hahahaha ”, and added a heart emoji.

Polarized Dress: u00A0 While some fans couldn't stop gushing about the edgy look, others were begging the Today co-host to fire her stylist

Polarized dress: While some fans couldn’t stop gushing about the edgy look, others were begging the Today co-host to fire her stylist.

“ People always blame me for thinking they can be so rude and send negative comments. Treat others the way you want to be treated, ” one person noted.

‘God’s goodness! Just because you have a thought doesn’t mean you have to express it! Keep doing yourself! someone else told the co-host.

This isn’t the first time Savannah has had to defend her wardrobe.

In 2018, a particularly rude commentator slammed the producers of the Today show for letting her wear a $ 2,295 “ fugly ” Derek Lam dress on the air.

‘I’m dressing up! Don’t blame the producers! Savannah fired back.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: