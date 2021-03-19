Savannah Guthrie’s funky mixed-pattern dress divides today’s viewers

Savannah Guthrie made a fashion statement in a mixed pattern dress on the Today show Thursday, but reviews for the polarized dress were, well, mixed.

The 49-year-old co-host took to Instagram after the broadcast to share some of the very different comments she received about her funky $ 380 dress from British label RIXO.

“I adore you, but this dress, really ?! one fan tweeted, while another commented: ‘Obsessed with your dress today! ”

Fashion statement: Savannah Guthrie, 49, donned a $ 380 mixed-pattern dress from British label RIXO during the Today show on Thursday

Eye-catching: The dress was like three dresses in one with its floral bodice, black and white zebra print sleeves and a pink plaid skirt

Savannah also posted a close-up of the dress, which looked like three dresses in one. The design featured a floral bodice, black and white zebra print sleeves, and a pink plaid skirt.

Viewers seemed to be strictly divided into two camps: lovers and haters. While some fans couldn’t help but gush about the avant-garde look, others begged the reporter to fire her stylist.

“ This is the coolest dress I have ever seen, ” one person said, while another added, “ Oh, this dress is so beautiful !!!!! ”

Others weren’t quite as nice, though a number of critics claimed to love Savannah while they disparaged her dress.

I can’t please them all! The Today co-host took to Instagram after the broadcast to share two of the very different tweets she received as well as a close-up of the dress.

“This dress today pushed me to the edge. Where do they find such hideous fad? a spectator seized. “You are beautiful and smart, PLEASE ask a new stylist to stop letting them dress you like Holly Hobby!”

But Savannah took the comments in stride and made a joke by sharing some of them, writing: ‘The reviews are and look a lot like the dress they’re mixed in.

The today’s star received a lot of support in the comments, including a bit of love from her co-stars.

“Well, as a fashion contributor, I approve !!!!” Jill Martin wrote, while Sheinelle Jones replied, “ Hahahaha ”, and added a heart emoji.

Polarized dress: While some fans couldn’t stop gushing about the edgy look, others were begging the Today co-host to fire her stylist.

“ People always blame me for thinking they can be so rude and send negative comments. Treat others the way you want to be treated, ” one person noted.

‘God’s goodness! Just because you have a thought doesn’t mean you have to express it! Keep doing yourself! someone else told the co-host.

This isn’t the first time Savannah has had to defend her wardrobe.

In 2018, a particularly rude commentator slammed the producers of the Today show for letting her wear a $ 2,295 “ fugly ” Derek Lam dress on the air.

‘I’m dressing up! Don’t blame the producers! Savannah fired back.