Judge upholds election-related charges against 2 Virginia men





PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia judge on Thursday refused to dismiss election-related charges against two Virginia men accused of driving with guns and a lock-picking tool to a site where the Philadelphia votes were counted in early November. Lawyers for the two men, Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, both of Chesapeake, Va., Had argued that there was no evidence they interfered or attempted to interfere with the election-related activities and it appeared that they were being punished for their beliefs, including supporting false theories that the presidential election was fraudulent. The pair were initially arrested on weapons charges in early November 5 after Philadelphia police, acting on FBI advice, arrested the pair near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the votes were being counted. Authorities said they parked a Hummer a few blocks away, adorned with QAnon stickers and containing an AR-style rifle and ammunition. LaMotta carried an unlicensed firearm and Macias carried a licensed firearm in Virginia, authorities said. In motion to drop charges of attempted primary and election interference and conspiracy, LaMotta’s attorney Lauren Wimmer argued prosecutors had failed to prove the men had taken a step substantial towards interference with an election-related duty. “I think we are really punishing them for their thoughts, and that’s what it comes down to,” she said in a virtual hearing Thursday. “There is no evidence that they are looking for the whereabouts of the fraudulent ballots. They did not bang on the doors and windows, asking where the truck full of ballots is.” Macias’ attorney William Brennan compared the text messages between the two and their trip to Pennsylvania to cases of Philadelphia Eagles fans threatening to kill the Dallas Cowboys. “These are illusions of grandeur… but they come down and tailgate, drink their beer and then they go home,” he said. Macias “claims to have a certain set of political beliefs and those are beliefs, you know, maybe I disagree and I don’t. But, it’s puffy without the action.” Deputy District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock, however, said police did not have to stop the two breaking and entering the convention center to bring their actions under the statute. “It doesn’t matter if they were successful or if their beliefs were wrong,” Wellbrock said Thursday. “The police found them before the problems started. … They didn’t succeed, but that’s not the norm.” Judge Mark Moore said the state had presented enough evidence based on the text messages between the men and their campaign planning to “paint a serious picture of what the court considers to be the intent of these individuals. “. Questions raised by defense attorneys would be best decided by a jury before dismissing the motion to drop election charges, Moore said. Weapons-related charges against Macias were dropped because he was authorized to carry the gun in Virginia, but a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said those charges were restored.

