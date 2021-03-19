No zoom, no casual dress, Covid and “Stories Matter” protocols – Deadline

Oscar producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins sent out a letter to all of the nominees that outlines exactly what their plans will look like for the scaled-down ceremony at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. It also establishes some rules for these candidates.

First and foremost, the 93rd Academy Awards are definitely do not is going to be a Zoom affair, unlike the vast majority of other pandemic affected rewards we’ve seen recently (with the exception of the Grammys). In other words, either you show up in person or the Academy will accept your Oscar on your behalf. “For those of you who are unable to attend due to the schedule or continued travel discomfort, we want you to know that there will be no zoom in option for the show,” say the producers. “We’re doing everything we can to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE night out for all of you in person, as well as all of the millions of moviegoers around the world, and we believe the virtual will diminish those efforts.”

By unveiling the theme “Stories Matter”, they also ask nominees to be interviewed and tell their own personal story of what brought them to this important moment in their lives. This does not only mean the high profile nominees, namely the actors, but each one of them. It’s an attempt to tie together the idea that movies tell stories and, in one way or another, they’re all storytellers themselves, their own journeys that can be shared on Oscar Sunday.

The producers also offer dress code advice, saying the usual formal look is fine, but please don’t be “casual”. In other words, no Jason Sudeikis hoodies, please. “We’re aiming for a fusion of inspiration and inspiration, which actually means formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t,” the letter says.

When it comes to Covid protocols, the Oscars are going down with that and saying Union Station will be treated like movie sets are these days. Here’s what they have to say about this:

“As for the practicalities of the show, our plan is to have an intimate in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional elements of the live show from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Of course your first thought is CAN YOU DO THIS SAFE? The answer is YES, IT CAN. We treat the event like an active movie set, with specially designed test rates to ensure down to the minute results, including an onsite COVID security team with PCR testing capability. There will be specific instructions for those of you traveling outside of Los Angeles, and further instructions for those of you who are already based in Los Angeles. All of this will come to you directly from the Academy to ensure you have a safe and carefree evening (a glimpse into the future?). “

As I speculated earlier this week, when the Academy confirmed last week’s deadline scoop that the ceremony would use both Union Station and the regular Dolby Theater, Dolby will be used for what the producers call it “additional show elements” – most likely meaning performances such as best song nominees, although this is not specifically stated in the letter.

They also give the regular producer pep talk over speeches, again urging to be personal and not to read a list. The Academy will host a 90-minute pre-show meeting in the courtyard of Union Station for the nominees and their guests. Only the nominees, their guests and the presenters of the Oscars will be present in person this year.

ABC will broadcast the 93rd Oscars live from coast to coast on Sunday, April 25, starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the letter in full:

Congratulations on your Oscar nomination! To borrow the words of a boring flight attendant, WE ARE HONORED TO BE PART OF YOUR TRIP. We are confident that you are happy that your fellow artists have recognized you during an exceptional year, and it is our wish, as producers, to create an experience for you as a nominee that is worthy of this achievement and who values ​​it.

The first – and most obvious – point we want to get across with this year’s show is STORIES MATTER. As a species, we are wired for storytelling. This is how we communicate. This is how we learn. This is how we operate. We are surrounded by stories, we swim in them, they are unavoidable. And MOVIES are – we think – the most powerful form of storytelling ever invented. It is an art form that is unique in its blend of so many other art forms, as well as the singular skills required to perform it well. Then there is the last piece: the audience. The fact that a film can be seen by millions of people in large groups simultaneously across the planet is another reason for its remarkable reach and continued influence.

Therefore, if STORIES matter, then the PEOPLE who bring those stories to life do matter. Namely, YOU. To make sure ALL applicants are given equal prominence, we hope you will agree to be interviewed (briefly) to help us tell your story through April 25th. We want to highlight the connections between all of us who work in the movies and show that the process is uniquely intimate, collaborative, and fun (generally. Hopefully?).

As for the practicalities of the show, our plan is to have an intimate in-person event at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional elements of the live show from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Of course your first thought is CAN YOU DO THIS SAFE? The answer is YES, IT CAN. We treat the event like an active movie set, with specially designed test rates to ensure down to the minute results, including an onsite COVID security team with PCR testing capability. There will be specific instructions for those of you traveling outside of Los Angeles, and further instructions for those of you who are already based in Los Angeles. All of this will come to you directly from the Academy to ensure you have a safe and carefree evening (a glimpse into the future?).

For those of you who are unable to attend due to the schedule or continued travel discomfort, we want you to know that there will be no zoom in option for the show. . We’re doing everything we can to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE night out for all of you in person, as well as all of the millions of moviegoers around the world, and we believe the virtual will lessen those efforts.

Our speech on speeches. We think the show is not “too long” because of the speeches. Having said THAT, we would like to say THIS: With great freedom comes great responsibility, and if you’re wondering what exactly we mean by that, we mean READ THE BEDROOM. Tell a story. If you thank someone, say their name, not their title. Don’t say MY MANAGER, PEGGY, just say PEGGY. Make it PERSONAL. The audience leans back when they see a winner with a piece of paper in their hand. The good news is that you should be pretty relaxed by show time, as you will have attended a pre-show rally in the courtyard of Union Station for the previous 90 minutes with your fellow nominees and their guests (ONLY the nominees). and their guests will be attending the show, by the way. Oh, and the presenters!). We aim for a feeling of informal exchange and good humor.

You wonder about the dress code (you should too). We aim for a fusion of inspiration and aspiration, which actually means formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t.

Finally, a lot has been lost and a lot has changed since the last Oscars. We will recognize this while reminding viewers of the power and necessity of stories to move us forward, and how movies, in particular, create a special kind of connection between people around the world.

We look forward to seeing you on April 25th.

With all our love films,

Jesse

Stacey

Steven

93rd Oscar Producers