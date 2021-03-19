Fashion
GITI: a fierce competitor of fashion novelties
If you are a Floridian, you know GITI as a leading and established fashion powerhouse. GITI started in Gainesville in 2003 as a fashion brand for all free-spirited girls and young women who want something different. They contain parts that not all retailers have and rival your favorite brands that you check back regularly as payday rolls around. Yes, everyone is constantly on Fashion Nova and Boohoo for the fast fashion, and GITI is growing in popularity as a person to check out too!
GITI was created by visionary Christopher Chong, who set himself the goal of being the first point of contact for every young woman. In less than 10 years, it has met this expectation, going from 1 to 3 orders per week to sending thousands of orders per week. Chong had a vision for GITI and put his dynamic brand to work. Later they changed and became a competitor of the middleman buying larger quantities at wholesale and selling to new retailers at a remarkable rate in order to grow new businesses in a cutthroat industry.
Why GITI?
GITI is here for the long haul, proving its passion for fashion by offering fast shipping, casual to starry outfits and complete looks that would typically be bought in multiple stores can be purchased here with a few clicks. They offer exceptional customer service and fashion advice to anyone who needs it. Head to their Instagram to see why nearly 200,000 accounts are following them!
Their dominance on social media is subtle, sophisticated, and full of ideas that retailers new and old can learn from. Fortunately, they don’t mind plus sizes as they cater to women up to size 3XL while many online stores don’t. Every day they post images and videos created by their customers who love the brand. You can see this is a one stop shop: accessories, underwear, the perfect outfit and a matching handbag.
Secrets of success
It takes diligence to get started and not get distracted by a few sales here and there, persistence and a plan are needed to go the distance and take on the big house brands in any industry! GITI studies the market and follows trends. It helped make the tough decision to go from a physical store to an online force, it was tough, but it meant they could reach all corners of the world via the internet. Especially when the global pandemic has hit many industries, especially non-essential stores, it has brought a new way of doing business and the pandemic has shown just how loyal their customers are.
The future
Chong would start with the past and say to himself: Keep trying new things and whatever you try will not be successful. Failure is a great learning experience.
They have international popularity and their next goal is to adapt more models to other parts of the world over the next few years. New GITI members will see items personalized for their region’s fashion sense, as they take pride in finding the right products for their customers and offering more options. Like fast shipping and that happy dance you get when you buy an entire outfit for the occasion.
The reasons for success
GITI has dedicated departments that all work together with the same goal in mind. Make GITI a national and international brand. The founder keeps mentioning their value and work ethic.
Connect
Visit them in their new location in Miami: with the perfect weather, the sweetest vibes and an incredible price for the latest fashions. Visit them online store and learn some fashion tips on their Youtube channel.
