Preparation, opportunity for the success of AFMC leaders> Edwards Air Force Base> News

Some say that “luck” arises when luck meets opportunity.

For Patricia M. Young, Executive Director of Air Force Materiel Command, “luck” was on her side when she took a chance and met an Air Force civilian recruiter 36 years ago. years, which gave him the opportunity to learn, grow and flourish. beyond what she could imagine.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m living in that Dr. Seuss book, ‘Oh, the places you’ll go’. I never thought I would have the opportunity to travel the world and see the mission so up close and personal. It was an incredible trip, ”she said.

Young joined the Air Force civilian service in 1985 as a Palace Acquire intern with Air Force Logistics Command, a predecessor to AFMC, at Wright-Patterson AFB after a brief teaching stint and consultancy at Wright State University. Over the following years, she honed her skills in a number of logistics specialties, with supervisors and leaders encouraging continuous learning and professional growth.

However, when a reduction in force swept through the Air Force in the early 1990s, Young found herself in line with the staff and given a pink slip – a huge surprise all around.

“I was like, what is it?” They told me that they would try to put me in another job in 60 days, but that was not guaranteed. It was scary then, ”she said.

As job openings were posted, Young applied and her experience landed her a position with the US Transportation Command at Scott AFB, where she spent the next 16 years advancing through various management levels there- down, then to the Pentagon, before returning to the same post. she made her debut at AFMC – building 262 in Wright-Patterson – where she heads from today.

“Coming back was like coming home with the family,” she said.

As AFMC’s highest civilian leader, Young is the commander’s primary advisor on civilian workforce, labor issues and development. Its role is enormous, as civilians make up over 70% of AFMC’s workforce, or 40% of the Air Force’s total civilian force.

And, while more women are in the senior leadership ranks today, when Young reached the SES rank in 2002, she was one of only 24% of the total top workforce – a challenge – but a challenge she overcame through her skills, confidence and a focus on building relationships and learning from those around her.

“When I arrived as a palace acquisition [intern], there were other GS-12, 13, 14, 15 women, so I didn’t notice any male dominance in the leadership ranks. But I noticed it more when I moved up to the senior management position. At USTRANSCOM, I was the only woman in three SES, ”Young said. “They were ahead of their time in terms of diversity and inclusion, but sometimes you met people who weren’t as open-minded as some of my commanders.

To overcome these challenges, Young often reflected on the advice her father, an Air Force veteran, gave her when she joined the public service.

“My dad always said, ‘If you want to be in the workforce, you have to know your stuff. You need to be able to speak for yourself, stand up for yourself, and deal with conflict. “Until then, I never really thought about it,” she said.

As Young faced the challenges of leading a large organization, she, like many female aviators and civilians, also sought to balance her family responsibilities. Finding balance and managing time became crucial, especially as demands increased on both fronts.

“My family has always been very supportive,” Young said. “As you rise (in rank), you have more time to occupy yourself. So you’re going to have to figure out how to make it work for your family. Divide to Win and find out what works best for you and your family. “

As a mentor and guide to civilians and AFMC leaders, Young often touts the importance of professional development for everyone, regardless of rank or rank, across the command. These opportunities have given her the necessary tools to evolve as a leader while better understanding her strengths, weaknesses and areas in which she still has to evolve.

Whatever her future quest, she says, there is always something to learn along the development path.

“Take the opportunity to understand yourself better… your own leadership style, your strengths and weaknesses. Even if you are not going to become a supervisor or a manager, you can become a better team player, ”she said. “We spend a lot of time at work. The more you know about yourself and understand how to be creative, collaborative and build coalitions, the happier you will be. “

Speaking of success, Young spoke at length about the importance of making connections and getting to know the people in his workgroup as well as others in an organization. Being a mentor or being mentored, formally or informally, is invaluable to the growth of an individual and the organization. This is especially important for today’s leaders who are helping prepare the next generation to follow in their footsteps.

“You have to know your people. We’re talking about succession planning and who’s on our bench, but how do you tell your boss who’s promising if you don’t know your staff? It confuses me, ”she said. “I felt like I had such a great start talking to my supervisors on a daily basis. We need to make sure that we talk to each other and make connections every day. “

Asked about the future direction of the service, Young believes that better technology as well as greater diversity and inclusion in the ranks will be evident in the years to come. However, to make these changes, more emphasis needs to be placed on educating the next generation about opportunities to serve outside of the uniform.

“People still think today that you have to be in the military to consider a career in the air force. Civilians can also serve, and many serve as long, if not longer, than those in uniform. I try to recruit everyone to come into the air force because I had so much fun and did things that I never imagined, ”Young said. “And if nothing else, I say try. Even if you leave, you will still have an experience that so many people do not understand and fail to have.

This willingness to walk through open doors and “just try” is what Young attributes to her professional success today and makes her an inspiration to women leaders of the future.

“If you give people the opportunity to see what someone else has done, they can shoot past those stars,” she said.

This leadership function is part of Air Force Materiel Command’s focus on women leaders during Women’s History Month 2021.