Women in charge: designer Michelle Smith

If anyone knows how to be successful in their career and life, it’s Michelle Smith.

In 2019, the designer who dressed Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Mika Brzezinski and many others left Milly, the fashion empire she built with Andrew Orshin, whom she married in 2003 and to whom she split in 2017.

It was a low point for Smith, 48, especially after experiencing incredible career highs. During the peak of the business, for example, Milly was raking $ 50 million in annual wholesale revenue. And in 2018, Smith was asked to design the Obamas dress for her official portrait which hangs at the Smithsonians National Gallery in Washington, DC.

Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stand next to their portraits after their unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC on February 12, 2018. Saul Loeb / AFP – Getty Images File

After selling Milly to the S. Rothschild clothing company at auction for $ 5.7 million, Smith described feeling exhausted, but ready for a fresh start. It took a while to reset, and in October, the mother-of-two launched a new namesake brand (in the midst of a global pandemic). She swapped Milly’s signature look of bold colors and prints for a style she described as minimalist and age-old.

My style has evolved, as has the way I dress and the way I want women to feel and be seen. I feel less is more. Maybe it’s the confidence we develop as we age through our life experiences, she told Brzezinski in a recent interview.

One of the last pieces Smith designed under Milly was the Brzezinskis wedding dress, a tea-length garment with Swiss polka-dot lace sleeves and an overlay that went beyond the hem of the skirt.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got married at the National Archives in Washington. Miller Hawkins

Smith chatted with Brzezinski about the genesis of this wedding dress, making a clean break with Milly, creating a new career path for herself, her top tips for young women and more.

Below is their interview, which has been edited for brevity and clarity:

Mika Brzezinski: Michelle, first of all, the woman behind my wedding dress. Can we talk about this for a second? It was one of the last projects you did with Milly and it got an incredible response. I know it wasn’t about me, because I never had that reaction. Explain the reaction this dress had. And what was your thought process as you realized it?

Michelle Smith: It got so many media impressions. It was truly amazing. There was something about it that had such universal appeal

Sketch by designer Michelle Smith of Mika Brzezinski’s wedding dress. Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski.

It was really easy to work with you because you had a vision for what you wanted. So I was able to take advantage of your early tear sheets and ideas. At the same time, we have found a fabric that I think would be fantastic for your dress. It was that kind of velvet tulle, polka dot fabric, a beautiful European stitching that I just sat on, wanted to use it and didn’t know what to do with it. And then you came to me: “Hey, would you be interested in making my wedding dress?” And I was so excited. I knew I wanted to propose this [fabric] yours. The [dress] the shape we worked on was tight and very modern. Just through our fittings and chatting together, the whole process was so enjoyable, an honor and so much fun.

Designer Michelle Smith and Know Your Value Founder Mika Brzezinski. Smith secretly worked on Brzezinski’s wedding dress before getting married in November 2018. Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski.

Brzezinski: So much fun. It made the day. And so much has happened since. As a friend and admirer, I am proud of you. I told you sitting in the locker room at your Madison Avenue store when you were talking about making a career pivot, I said, “Oh wow, this is gonna be the best thing that ever happened to you.” Did you believe me then? And tell me how is it going now?

Black-smith: Funny, I remember I was sitting on the newsroom floor talking about it. I was really scared because a lot of my identity was tied to Milly. I started my business at 27 before I got married, before having children. And I felt intimately linked to this identity. And I wondered, “how was it going to be all on its own now?” I was afraid. But at the same time, I was also a little excited for a fresh start because I felt so exhausted by the time it was over after 20 years of having this business and getting it so big. And it really has become a big machine. It was impossible to slow him down. It felt good to get off that crazy carousel and take some time to regroup and reset and really think about my next steps.

Brzezinski: During Milly, you had such success. You designed the dress Michelle Obama wore in her official national portrait. It was 100% your creation and an incredible nod to your talent.

Black-smith: Thank you. It was a magical moment. One of the ultimate accomplishments that I think of as a designer is this. [The dress] has a permanent place in American history in a way, and my children will see the portrait, as will their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they will know it was me. So, it’s really moving and really special.

Brzezinski: So here you are now. And I take the work you do to the next level, but your work at Milly has swept through an entire generation, generations of girls and women. But there is something different about your new fashion line, and I wonder what it is in your life, what it is about you and how you have grown that has influenced your new business.

Black-smith: I think there is a much more minimalist aspect. I definitely evolved as a designer. My [first clothing launch] I was 27 and now I’m 48. My style has evolved, so has the way I dress and the way I want women to feel and be seen. I feel less is more. Perhaps it is the confidence that we develop as we age through our life experiences.

A model wearing pieces from Michelle Smith’s recent collection. Courtesy of Michelle Smith

The pandemic had something to do with it as well, as I started my business during Covid-19. I’ve definitely revamped my collection to be very relevant for carrying around home or taking Zoom calls, for the way we used to be. Eventually as things get back to normal I’ll be incorporating more output pieces, but they will certainly have evolved more. , signature look of minimalism and clean lines.

Brzezinski: You may have heard, But Know Your Value Partners With Forbes To Showcase 50 Amazing Women Over 50. A lot of these women are like, “What? Stop working? What are you, crazy?” I don’t know what you thought 50 looked like to you, but I’ll be honest. I did not see myself. I never thought of that decade, but I thought of my thirties, my forties, but literally never thought of my fifties. Didn’t I think they were going to exist professionally?

Black-smith: Oh my God. Same. It is something that we have never considered. Isn’t that funny? And here we are. I remember when I was little and my grandparents were quite young, they were in their fifties. They look so old to me. Now 50 feels so young and fresh and amazing, you know?

Brzezinski: Exactly. So where do you want to take your line? Where do you want it to go? Is the sky the limit? Take me back to the bottom of the rock and where you are now. How do you feel about things?

Black-smith: As I mentioned before, the Milly business had grown so big and it really became overwhelming for me. I designed hundreds of collections a year, thousands of styles. It was too much pressure, too many different customers, wanting different things that weren’t necessarily the brand.

But it feels really good right now. I relaunched my Michelle Smith brand in a very small, very controlled way, purely direct to the consumer. It’s a smaller business, but it also means I have a lot more control. [With Milly, there were mistakes I] done … I won’t make these mistakes again. So building it from the ground up and having a really big part of every piece of the business and really knowing it intensely and living it, it’s amazing. And for the time being, I would like to keep it very organized and carefully thought out. And for many reasons it’s nicer like this

I will also do a collaboration with the Smithsonian. The official portraits of Obama, they will travel to several museums over the next few years. And I will create exclusive museum products inspired by dress and collaborate with museums to talk about dress.

And I’m just focusing on growing my brand. [Amid Covid-19], I think that as entrepreneurs we have to stay very nimble and flexible and almost like a cat. Being able to move quickly and rotate Fortunately, [before Covid-19], I hadn’t taken an office yet and was going to go big and then I rotated and decided to go straight to the consumer. So looking at the signals and the signs and being able to be flexible and nimble, I think that’s really important for any entrepreneur. Have the antenna in place and don’t be afraid of change.