How To Wear a Tea Dress | Fashion





SPring is there. Its official: the spring equinox, which marks the first day of astronomical spring, falls on March 20. I’m wearing a dress to celebrate. We’re not quite in the roaring 20s flapper dress moment yet. The tea dress, with its 1940s calm-keeping and carry-on vibe, seems more appropriate. Not only because this is a fashion renaissance, with a strong demonstration of Paris Fashion Week, but because it’s the kind of dress you might be able to wear for a picnic. six in the not too distant future. A tea dress instantly makes you look like you’ve made an effort, while being extremely easy to wear. It’s somewhere between tight and baggy; somewhere between short and long. There is often an impression of flowers, peas, cherries, that sort of thing. It usually has sleeves and a deep V neckline. The retro vibe of the tea dress is part of its charm, but it’s probably best to avoid an overly literal style. I’m not a fan of vintage style when there is twee and cosplay next to it. Wear a tea dress with 40s sandals and red lipstick, and you run the risk of looking like an extra in a Miss Marple Sunday night drama. It is better, as we are constantly reminded, to be guided by data rather than by dates. So here is the most recent evidence. Sure Célines Spring Show, tea dresses were worn with baseball caps, cardigans and ankle boots. For Spring Lookbook Coaches, Kate Moss wore a tea dress with pool slides. These looks channel the chipper, can-do spirit of the tea dress, without the full Vera Lynn soundtrack. Wear this dress to the park with sunglasses and a backpack. If you fancy dressing at home, with heels, forget about historical accuracy and go for pointy toes rather than round ones. If you’re wearing a cardigan, make it the chunky type with loose pockets, rather than a tight-fitting style with pearl buttons. There is another very important reason why the tea dress could be the dress to add to your wardrobe: you can find a second-hand one as easily as you can on the high street. Having circled the block a few times, this is one of the best-represented dress styles on most vintage media. What, in these times of lasting spirit, makes him very present. Jess wears a dress, from a selection, ghost.co.uk. Shoes, hers

