Deb Haaland makes history and dresses for her

Forget the nation of the pantsuit. Washington’s dress code is changing, one swearing in at a time.

On Thursday, Deb Haaland made history when she began her work as Home Secretary, becoming the first Native American member of the cabinet. And she didn’t do it in many politicians’ recent uniforms, the fruit-cut pantsuit, but rather in traditional native dress.

Standing in the Eisenhower Executive Office building next to Vice President Kamala Harris to take the oath, Ms Haaland wore a dark jacket over a rainbow-trimmed sky-blue ribbon skirt embroidered with images of butterflies, d ‘stars and corn; moccasin boots; a turquoise and silver belt and necklace; and dragonfly earrings.

Against flags and dark wood, the former Democratic Congresswoman from New Mexico stood out, her clothing telegraphing a declaration of celebration and self at a ceremonial moment that will be remembered. It was symbolic in more than one way.

According to an Instagram post by Recreations, this company that made the skirt for Mrs. Haalands who takes the oath, the ribbon skirt is a reminder of matriarchal power: wearing it in our time is an act of empowerment and claiming who we are and it gives us the opportunity to proudly make bold statements in front of others who sometimes refuse to see us. It allows us to be our authentic selves without any excuse.