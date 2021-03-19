Fashion
Deb Haaland makes history and dresses for her
Forget the nation of the pantsuit. Washington’s dress code is changing, one swearing in at a time.
On Thursday, Deb Haaland made history when she began her work as Home Secretary, becoming the first Native American member of the cabinet. And she didn’t do it in many politicians’ recent uniforms, the fruit-cut pantsuit, but rather in traditional native dress.
Standing in the Eisenhower Executive Office building next to Vice President Kamala Harris to take the oath, Ms Haaland wore a dark jacket over a rainbow-trimmed sky-blue ribbon skirt embroidered with images of butterflies, d ‘stars and corn; moccasin boots; a turquoise and silver belt and necklace; and dragonfly earrings.
Against flags and dark wood, the former Democratic Congresswoman from New Mexico stood out, her clothing telegraphing a declaration of celebration and self at a ceremonial moment that will be remembered. It was symbolic in more than one way.
According to an Instagram post by Recreations, this company that made the skirt for Mrs. Haalands who takes the oath, the ribbon skirt is a reminder of matriarchal power: wearing it in our time is an act of empowerment and claiming who we are and it gives us the opportunity to proudly make bold statements in front of others who sometimes refuse to see us. It allows us to be our authentic selves without any excuse.
It’s yet another break from the four years of the Trump administration, when the West Wing aesthetic could best be described as the Fox Wardrobe Department, the DC version. Think of a primary color wrap or wrap dress, high heels, breck hair, and lots of false eyelashes.
And more broadly, it’s a break from the prevailing wisdom about the feminine dress in the halls of power, which dictated safety in a dark suit with perhaps an occasional red jacket for the pop. The goal being to resemble the majority (male) who reigned; be a businesswoman and play the role of the institution. No more.
Wearing traditional clothing has become a sort of signature for Ms. Haaland during great public moments. In 2016, she wore a classic Pueblo dress and jewelry to the Democratic National Convention; in 2019, when she was sworn in as one of the first Native American members of Congress, she did the same, including a red woven sash that was over a century old. And in January, at President Bidens’ inauguration, she also wore a ribbon skirt, a sunshine yellow, with a burgundy top and boots.
As she said Emilys List on his first day in Congress: I just felt I had to represent my people. I thought that would just make some proud out there.
Indeed, when Mrs. Haaland posted a photo herself at the unveiling on her Instagram feed (she has 124,000 followers), she has been liked over 45,000 times, with many comments applauding her outfit. Not to diminish her accomplishments, the accusation often revolved around comments about a politician’s wardrobe choices, but to underline them.
Likewise, after a video taken by her daughter of Ms Haaland preparing for her swearing-in began circulating online on Thursday, users cheered. Ribbon skirt, moccasins, downed hair Deb Haaland inviting all ancestors to her swearing in, tweeted an user.
Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, called it my spiritual lift for the day.
Ms Haaland is not the first nor the only female politician to use the dress to express her identity at times of guaranteed public scrutiny, but she is part of a new generation of women in Washington that is growing, and intentionally, individual in their choices.
Rashida Tlaib, the Democratic Congresswoman from Michigan, for example, wore a traditional Palestinian thobe when she was sworn in, and Ilhan Omar, the Democratic Representative from Minnesota, became the first woman to wear a hijab in Congress when she was elected in 2019 .
And while VP Harris has widely embraced what appears to be a sea of dark pantsuits for her everyday working life, the fashion choices she made at the grand opening, which focused on the work of young designers of independent colors, suggest that she is more than aware of how carefully calibrated images can resonate with the viewer and is more than ready to deploy this tool with calculated precision.
As Ms. Harris said after Ms. Haaland was sworn in, history is being made again. It is right to dress for it.
