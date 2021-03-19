Men, don’t try to dress like Harry Styles, it can only cause you terrible trouble





It’s Harry Styles at the Grammys, where he won Best Solo Performance and got the unofficial gong to dress the zaniest. A few things can happen to you when you look at this image: First, what is it? In 1976, men dressing like Harry Styles were wall to wall. To get noticed, you had to do better than wear a lilac feather boa and tank top because David Bowie did all of that in addition to a fedora and eyeshadow, and Mick Jagger was regularly shirtless in pants. velvet. Has Rod Stewart ever worn a feather boa and a bare chest? Only all the time when he wasn’t wearing a chiffon crop top and a ladies’ silk scarf (one of his sexiest looks, in this case). The second thing you might be thinking is that Styles is one of those lucky human beings who can wear anything and get away with it. Not to say that they will necessarily look good, but that they will somehow get it right and look like it was intended, rather than the result of a bet made after a overnight buvathon. The styles might look a lot better than here, but he doesn’t have to, and that’s the point. If you have it, post it. If you’ve gotten to where you want to be and more, you can afford to play with your clothes like you would when you were six. The measure of success for a man like Styles in 2021 is being able to dress FAD (Fine and Dandy), which leads other men to wonder how it’s done, as FAD dressing only works for some. people. Tom Cruise couldn’t get away, for example. Ed Sheeran wouldn’t. Nicholas Hoult probably could and Riz Ahmed might but wouldn’t appreciate it very much, and you have to look like you’re having fun with FAD or else it kills him. Either way, the biggest issue for Us is that the men we know, the civilian men, are vaguely aware of the FAD rule and are very likely to decide these days that they want to try, for example. example at a party. (There might be a bit of that once we get out of lockdown because they feel the opportunities are slipping away and Styles reminded them of when they looked good there at that gig of Priest.) So, for the benefit of all those potential FADers, here is a list of clothing items that you shouldn’t try on, even while dressing up and you won’t see the styles wearing them either: White jeans. Unless you want to look like a crew on the Mr Armanis yacht.

Tight shirts with short sleeves. All shirts with short sleeves. Unless the authentic faded Hawaiian genre.

Lots of chest exposed. This is a young man’s game. Rod tidied his chest years ago.

Tight pants. Tight on the hips, that’s it.

Interesting vests. With or without shirts.

Cuban heels (OK on Harry Styles, not on the civilians). Is it just me







