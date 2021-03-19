ASOS announces the return of the hit dress, but buyers say it looks like a picnic blanket





There is no such thing as the feeling that a fashion item you love, but can never get your hands on, is back in stock. After checking and verifying, you finally realize that there has been a replenishment and you can't hit "buy" fast enough. Fans of a particular ASOS picnic dress will have the same feeling after seeing the retailer's announcement of its return – and in a brand new color. "THIS dress you've all loved is coming back in a new color. Hands up if you can't wait for the drop," ASOS said on Instagram, announcing the return of the dress. The Instagram video shows different women wearing the dress, which has puffed sleeves and a ruffled silhouette with a gingham top, a subtly striped midsection and a floral skirt. Buyers are seriously divided over the dress, with some saying they hate it and others saying they can't wait to get their hands on one. "WHEN and we want it in RED PLEASE," one enthusiastic shopper asked in the Instagram comments. "OBSESSED," said another. Others were less in love with the dress. "That's a joke, right? Kind of a social experiment. I thought @asos was selling cute, trendy outfits. I'm sorry if I offend someone with that comment. Lol," a shopper said . "It's not that," said another. Another commented: "Ah yes, because who wouldn't want to look like a picnic blanket …" "Horrid," wrote another buyer. What do you think of this ASOS dress? Share your thoughts in the comments here.







