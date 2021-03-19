how the classic became the ultimate wardrobe investment





Brigitte Bardot. Credit:Getty Images Regardless of the material or the designer, Edwards says the form has connotations of mystique, eroticism, and power. It’s that age-old thing to leave things to the imagination. In modern times, the trench coat has come to represent many facets of how and why women wear what they wear. Edwards says that today’s shorter styles have the advantage of being extremely adaptable. You can wear it to work but also over jeans. These military references, especially for women, give a feeling of power and control, it gives you a pretty dominant form. Maybe there is an element of protection when you wear it as well. Speaking of feeling protected, it’s no wonder designers are embracing the trench as a symbol of our post-pandemic lifestyle. It’s super versatile whether you toss it over athletic clothes on your way to Pilates before dawn, running to school, or for an impromptu walking meeting, one of the healthiest trends. work from home 2020. You can wear it to work but also over jeans. These military references, especially for women, give a feeling of power and control, it gives you a pretty dominant form. Volume and practicality were two areas Deborah Sams, artistic director of Australian brand Bassike focused on for this season’s trench coat. And sales of trenches, new and vintage, are booming. According to resale site Vestiaire Collective, Burberry remains the top dog, accounting for nearly one in two trenches sold through the platform in 2020. But new brands such as Totme, Rejina Pyo and Stand Studio are also starting to generate interest. Luxury online retailer Farfetchs Celenie Seidel reports strong interest in experimental styles that ditch traditional gaberdine for a more seasonal, personality-driven piece that has the potential to be more of a statement than a staple food. based. The most exciting brands, says Seidel, are Nina Ricci, JW Anderson and Loewe. All play with the idea of ​​the volume trench, while Bottega Veneta has become a new benchmark for a new interpretation of the traditional [shape] . Designer Camilla Freeman-Topper says a trench is a timeless investment. Volume was also on the mind of Deborah Sams, Creative Director of Australian brand Bassike, when designing this seasons collection, which features a twist on the classic trench coat with a longer, softer line. She describes it as the perfect tote coat. It’s useful, it’s practical, it’s perfect for a climate like Australia, you can layer it underneath, you can wear it with a t-shirt. Even in cooler cities like Melbourne, the trench coat, especially in a heavier fabric like leather, is the perfect layering piece, whatever the day. You might be all disheveled underneath, but you can put on your trench coat with sneakers and look good, Sams says. Other Australian brands showing great trenches this season include the Bianca Spenders checkered collarless style in taffeta. It’s a contemporary take on a lot of nod to the past through the back flap and D-ring waistband. Camilla and Marc, on the other hand, offers a more classic shape in seasonal petroleum green or guava, as well as ‘in classic camel. Designer Camilla Freeman-Topper has loved the trench since her studies in Florence, where she studied classical tailoring, and I’m incredibly nostalgic and grateful for that time. Loading A well-structured classic trench coat is a timeless investment that can be thrown over almost any outfit, she says. The trench coat has been an essential garment for me, a must-have item throughout the seasons. This article appears in Sunday life magazine in the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale March 21. To learn more about Sunday Life, visit The Sydney Morning Herald and Age. Get a little more out of life Start your week with practical tips and expert advice to help you get the most out of your personal health, relationships, fitness, and diet. Subscribe to our Live Well newsletter sent every Monday. Melissa Singer is national fashion editor for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The most watched in the way of life Loading

