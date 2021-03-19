22 affordable wedding dresses for your super special ceremony





Refinery29 Beyoncs Grammys Look proves the little black dress never goes out of style LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA March 14: Beyonc accepts the award for Best Rap Performance for Savage onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Beyonc may not have performed on stage at the 2021 Grammys, but make no mistake: she’s still the queen of the Grammys red carpet. After rumors that she might not appear at this year’s ceremony, Beyonc showed up in a timeless black dress, which she wore with equally gorgeous earrings. Between her angelic gold dress and headpiece, her trendy hats and her ethereal collection of dresses, Beyonc has given us countless iconic fashion moments since her first appearance at the Grammys in 2000. This year’s look, though more classic , is no less memorable. The Beys mini dress, a custom Schiaparelli creation designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, features a plunging neckline, off-shoulder sleeves and gathered leather. She completed her look with matching gloves and black heels, and long gold earrings, also from Schiaparelli. And of course, as it is 2021, she also wore a black mask when she was seated during the event. Jay-Z, who was also in attendance, matched his wife with a black suit and glasses. Even though she didn’t perform, Beyonc still made it to the Grammy Awards stage to collect the award for best rap song with collaborator Megan Thee Stallion (and compatriot from Houston). She also won Best R&B Performance and Best Rap Performance and, along the way, made history. With 28 awards, Beyonc is now officially the artist with the most Grammys, breaking Alison Krauss’ previous record of 27 wins. It’s so overwhelming, she said in a speech. I’ve worked my whole life since I was nine, and I can’t believe this has happened. It’s such a magical night. And Beyonc isn’t the only Knowles-Carter family member to win big this weekend: her daughter, Blue Ivy, received her first Grammy for Best Music Video. Blue starred in the video for Brown Skin Girl, a track from The Lion King album, The Gift. At nine, she is the second youngest artist to receive a Grammy. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here?

