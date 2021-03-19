The dress promised me something the doctors couldn’t





Time was passing. Bruises appeared, disappeared and reappeared on my limbs. I shrunk a bit more. Most of the time, my clothes covered the shrinkage and distracted from the exhaustion. I saw other doctors: two surgeons, three oncologists, an integrating doctor, an expert in reiki. Finally, in a move that my old self would have called crazy, I enlisted the help of a sound healer. She was light and lively, a 70-year-old woman in the body of a child. In her office the day we met, she jumped out of her chair and asked me to stand up and extend my right arm. I’m going to pressure you, she said, and I want you to resist me with the same pressure, OK? She pushed me down and I pushed back. My arm bounced back at its sudden release. She shook her head and frowned, then grabbed a bottle of hemp oil. Take that! she said as she pushed the bottle into my hand and squeezed my arm again. This time, I was in tune with her, more agile, adjusting to her pressure. Yes, she said. Your body loves this product. You can buy it from my website. Everything was imaginary, but I was desperate. Desperate, I told myself, but not insane despair and insanity were two distinct, albeit bordering, states. But this is where despair takes us the sick, the chronically ill, the dying, the afflicted. Were forced to find hope in what we didn’t care about: God, the hereafter, miracles, hemp oil. Healing, by all means. Healing, against all odds.

