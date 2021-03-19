Now phasmophobia ghosts can touch you if you dress like Andy Serkis





Co-op ghost game phenomenon Phasmophobia is pretty scary: you crawl around houses looking for ghosts, and sometimes you find ghosts. In the latest beta, things get even scarier, as ghosts can actually hit you, the player. Physically. It should be emphasized that certain conditions must be met for this to happen. First, you need to wear a haptic feedback bodysuit by bHaptic – a company that makes cool looking vests to use in VR to get that extra sense of immersion. The latest beta of Phasmophobia supports these tactile suits and face coverings, and so presumably, the next time you search an empty house for what’s haunting her, that presence can be felt – literally. All you have to do is dress like Andy Serkis does when he shows up on set for just about any great feature film. There is also a whole list of additional changes. The beta includes a new photo award scoring system based on your proximity to the subject, rather than just assigning a random award. You will be able to see the quality of the photos you have taken in the game log. The crucifix will now change its appearance each time you use it, rather than just disappearing after you use it. Each player gets their own unique color on the map, and the developer implemented a new render path that will (hopefully) fix some VR-related graphics issues without optimizing performance. A new beta update has been released which includes support for @bHaptics #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/QA0mUHHrgS – Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) March 18, 2021 The ghost has the ability to blow out candles if they are in a room where candles are lit but the light in the room is turned off. Scary. Finally, there are five new goals: Detect a ghost presence with a candle

Detect phantom footsteps with a satellite dish during a hunt

Intermediate and Professional: Escape the Ghost on a Deathless Hunt

Professional: Use a smudge stick while the ghost chases a player

Multiplayer: Achieve an average sanity below 25% Earlier this month, the main branch of Phasmophobia received a major update intended to make the game “much more stable.” Check out our guides on the types of phasmophobia ghosts and the mental health effects of phasmophobia if you are preparing to hunt ghosts for the first time.







