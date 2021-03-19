The year of the big dress





My friends keep talking about the outfits they want to be buried in. (Hopefully not soon, but these are planners.) My answer has always been bare, why waste a good hold in the ground? The root of the question isn’t really how you would like to exit, but what you look like the most. The best version of you: the oil portrait you, the album cover you, the Sunset Boulevard billboard you, your author photo from memory: What are you wearing? Whenever I need to be seen, I love to be seen in my Chopova Lowena tartan dress. Most people consider Emma Chopova and Laura Lowenas to be leather-belted kilts, attached with dozens of carabiners anything but effortlessly. But for me, it’s as easy as being naked. I have never felt for any other garment what I feel for their dramatically structured and tender clothes. I lose all rationality. I am overwhelmed by a surge of desire. I must be in these wacky dresses or just Will not do be able to continue. It is an addiction, just as expensive and exciting as any of the illegal drugs. Well, at least for me. On February 16, 2020, I met my partner in a tartan midi dress that I had ordered from their Spring 2020 collection. In between shows, I went to their studio in Deptford, London, to pick it up. Lauras Boston Terrier Ida was sitting on my lap and the three of us chatted, nibbled and waved double-layered taffeta organza bows over a blouse and skirt. Too much or not enough? Emma asked. Not enough! I said, biting into a powdered croissant. This skirt became the one Harry Styles wears in the December issue of Vogue. I left with the dress I ordered. It’s a manic garment: a pale blue plaid top with a peregrine collar and balloon sleeves that is eyelet to a black leather belt from which hangs six yards of pleated taffeta. It’s like a funhouse version of my Catholic school apron, overdone and cinched in the right places. I took it back to my hotel in a massive box, shredded it like Christmas morning, and performed a little secret ritual, tying the silver buttons near my stomach, just a little tight, as if they were an integral part of my body. . Later that night, a coworker handed me a small bottle of Purell, saying I had to watch out for this virus.

