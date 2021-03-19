Montana lawmakers revisit dress code some call sexist 104.5 WOKV





HELENA, Mont. – (AP) Montana lawmakers revived a dress code that sparked accusations of sexism when it was first introduced before the 2015 legislative session before being tabled but never taking effect. The dress code reappeared Thursday in response to an objection by Republican lawmakers to a decision by male Democrats not to wear a tie on House floor, as part of an unwritten expectation loosely enforced by lawmakers. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature were originally scheduled to discuss the dress code on Friday afternoon, but the hearing was postponed until next week. It’s important, and I think we need to fix it at some point, and I guess I got tired of waiting, said Republican Mark Noland, a Republican who raised the objection. Republicans said on Thursday they wanted to consolidate the expectation of wearing ties in House rules, but by asking the question of requiring ties for men, they also brought back what some see as sexist demands. for women. The proposed code says that women should be sensitive to the length of skirts and necklines “while saying that they can wear suits or dresses. Democratic lawmakers expressed their anger Thursday at a House Rules Committee meeting when Republican lawmakers first raised the issue, stressing that lawmakers should focus on addressing the impacts of the pandemic of coronavirus on the state. It seems like a pretty big waste of time considering what’s going on in this building, Minority Leader Kim Abbott said. Montana lawmakers garnered national attention and a lot of mockery when the dress code emerged in 2014. Then-MP Jenny Eck, Democrat, wrote in an email to then-Speaker Austin Knudsen, a Republican, that the code puts women under extra scrutiny because of our gender. Knudsen then called the proposed dress code a rookie error and reversed the course. It wasn’t a hill worth dying for at the start of the session, he said at the time. Instead, Republicans came up with a one-paragraph statement proposed by Eck, stating that members of the House should dress professionally and professionally, as befitting the honor of our positions in power, without reference to gender. . Republicans acknowledged on Thursday that the rules have been controversial in the past, but provide more clarity than the one-paragraph statement, which did not explicitly require the wearing of ties by male lawmakers. We’ve been down this route before, said Rep. Derek Skees, Republican chairman of the rules committee. When we took this route, it turned into an argument and discussion that really had nothing to do with what we wanted. ___ Samuels is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on secret issues.







