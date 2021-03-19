Dress up your shelf: the five best new fashion books





Son Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s new voice © Sarah Blais

Maria Grazia Chiuri revealed her vision of Dior when she put Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s words “We should all be feminists” on a T-shirt from her first home collection in 2016. And a T-shirt-meet-closet version of the same look is pictured on the cover of his first book as Creative Director of Dior. Son Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s new voice brings together photos from 33 women photographers who have collaborated with Chiuri at home, as well as quotes and thoughts from women such as Judy Chicago and Linda Nochlin. The images celebrate feminine strength in all its forms. Arianna Lago shows off a steadfast woman in a delicate lace dress, while Deborah Ory and Ken Browar capture a ballerina wearing tulle embroidery in a raised beat. In one of New York-based photographer Alique’s monochrome portraits, model and activist Adwoa Aboah, in a knitted tank top, regularly meets the camera gaze, while Nan Goldin captures Okay Kaya dressed to perfection in a red tulle. (Rizzoli, $ 95) Tara Tabbara How to dance the waltz Clockwise from top left: Anatoly, Ukraine 2017. Matadors in the bush, Spain 2018. Maksim and Vitally, Ukraine 2018. Nikolay, Denis and Sergey, Ukraine 2008. Kyril and Losha, Ukraine 2017. Bogdan, Ukraine 2017

When do we stop being children and become adults? In a new photography book, How to dance the waltz, Israeli artist Michal Chelbin explores the rites of passage that typically mark the transition to adulthood, as well as the clothing, costumes and uniforms that accompany them. Shot at military boarding schools, matador training academies and school balls, the footage captures wide-eyed boys peering out from under military caps and tight teenagers in skin-tight, jewel-colored suits, each meeting the gaze of the camera. “Men are still taught to be men, to be warriors, and women to know how to dance a waltz,” Chelbin observes of his subjects. “They’re supposed to play that role. But at the end of the day, they’re just kids. (Damiani, £ 50) Baya simons Naty Abascal: the eternal muse who inspires fashion designers Naty Abascal photographed by Norman Parkinson, Barbados, 1982 © © Norman Parkinson Archive / Iconic Images

Spanish model Naty Abascal’s big breakthrough came in 1964, when photographer Richard Avedon spotted her at an exhibition in New York City. The following year, she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar and became a muse for fashion designers, including Valentino Garavani, who described her as “an unquenchable flame”, and photographers such as Lord Snowdon, Peter Beard and Norman Parkinson. In November 2019, 82 of Abascal’s most iconic haute-couture looks were on display at Mexico City’s Museo Jumex – and, somewhat belatedly, this brand new book that shows, bringing together photographs of Abascal in a selection of creations by Cristóbal Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, Elie Saab and Yves Saint Laurent, with anecdotes and ideas from admirers like Christian Lacroix, Suzy Menkes and Mario Testino. (Rizzoli, $ 50) Tara Tabbara Termini Station, Lookbook 2009-2021 One of the photographs of the Stazione Termini by Niccolò Berretta © Niccolò Berretta

Photographer Niccolò Berretta has spent around 12 years observing and photographing commuters at Rome’s Stazione Termini, the city’s main transportation hub, training his focus on travelers’ daily attire. Over 500 of these photographs are collected in Berretta’s impressive new book. Alongside essays by writer and filmmaker Federici Lodoli and artist-filmmaker Carlo Gabriele Tribbioli is a text by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, which praises Berretta’s “raw aesthetics, lively narrative and love of nonchalance”. (Draco, 35 €) Tara Tabbara Sports Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 Documenting nearly two centuries of women’s ‘sports fashion’ – from the wood and leather roller skates of 1880s sports retailer Spalding to the 1930s floral couture of Coco Chanel for spring walks – this book is a rich exploration. illustrated subject. An introduction by Serena Williams, whose avant-garde approach to sportswear includes wearing an asymmetric jumpsuit at the Australian Open and a tutu at the 2018 US Open, tells a story that begins with the technical drawings glamorized by the first professional sportswomen of the 19th century. in the 1960s. (Prestel, £ 45) Tara Tabbara

