Lana Del Rey Releases New ‘White Dress’ Video: Watch





Lana Del Rey has released a music video for “White Dress,” a track from her new album, Chemtrails on the Country Club, which arrived on Friday March 19. The video was produced by Constellation Jones and, according to a press release, was inspired by the work of director David Lynch. While there is nothing particularly shocking or disturbing about the clip, it pairs some of Lynch’s surreal Southern California energy with Del Rey’s own brand of Americana as she skates on an empty desert highway, sings “White Dress” near a fence, and joins a group of masked friends for a meal at a roadside restaurant. Also in some shots, Del Rey can be seen in a slingshot and plaster cast, a detail she alerted fans to a few months ago when she revealed on Instagram that she broke her arm while roller skating. “Don’t think that my wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking that I was still a professional figure skater,” Del Rey joked at the time. “I wiped off my beautiful skates before the video even started after a long day of eight and jumps in the desert twilight.” The video “White dress” follows the visuals previously published for Chemtrails “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” tracks and “Let me love you like a woman.” Chemtrails on the Country Club is Del Rey ‘s seventh studio album and follows her acclaimed 2019 album, Norman fucks Rockwell. Last year, the musician published her first book of poetry, Purple folded back on the grass, as well as a cover of George Gershwin’s classic, “Summertime”.







