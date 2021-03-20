The 17 best dresses for spring and summer 2021

Before you get to a hot girls’ summer, how about a beautiful, cool, confident spring?

Spring dresses are the ultimate option for easy dressing in hot weather as they are simple to wear with sandals and sunglasses or to dress with heels and a leather jacket on a night out. fresher.

Whether you like flowers, polka dots, a whisper of pastels or a real splash of color, there is something for everyone. Pattern and fabric aside, you can go short with a mini dress, keep it classic with a midi length, or feel like a summer goddess in a floor-length maxi dress.

The options are truly endless, so we’ve compiled a list of 17 of our favorites Take a look at our picks, then browse the brand’s other offerings to stock up your wardrobe before spring hits the road.

Reformation

A Reformation dress is a spring lover’s dream come true.

The store’s dresses are all perfect for the season, with flowers, pastel colors and necklines and delicate details that make each piece truly special. The Nikita dress is no different, it’s the perfect length to wear with heels or strappy sandals and pair with a small purse or oversized sunglasses. The dress is available in the blue and white pattern shown as well as six more, including black, tan, navy blue, and three other floral designs.

Everlane

Nothing better than slipping into a breathable and soft cotton dress on a hot spring day.

This side slit dress from Everlane is the perfect fit and designed to flatter all body types. It’s made from luxuriously soft, structured cotton and comes with a side slit that moves with you. The dress is available in sizes from XXS to XL and is available in the pictured green color as well as black and brown.

Turn

While perhaps not fit for Parliament, perhaps a royalty would like this dress instead.

From Selkie, this floral mini dress will make you feel like a princess, puffed sleeves and tulle included. The dress is sold at Revolve, with others of the brand, including the cult’s favorite puffy dress coming into two styles on the site.

From Lulu

Feel inspired by the new greenery all around you as we head into spring, staying in style with this dress from Lulu.

The olive green dress is a must have for anyone who loves comfort but also style as it comes with elegant embellishments that take this dress up a notch. The circular belt is fashionable and matches the brown buttons that go up the skirt. Finally, turn around to find an open back, super sexy for spring and comfortable also on hot days.

Anthropology

Anthropologie is where you’ll find all of the spring-loving fashionistas this year.

The Robin Tiered Mini Dress is a showstopper, with four panels of lightweight ruffles that look amazing when blowing in the summer breeze. The dress is available in the pink and blue combo shown, as well as a yellow floral design, navy and white geometric print, and a bright blue floral number.

ASOS

Overall, we love this look.

Combining the look of a dungaree with the comfort of a maxi dress, ASOS Curve has come up with the ultimate summer dress hack. The black long dress is also available straight sizes too, which range from 0 to 12, while curve sizes range from 12 to 26.

Free people

Are you feeling alright, baby?

This maxi dress is sure to put you in a good mood, as the yellow and orange flowers are uplifting and the pattern and cut remind us of the laid back and loving 70s. The flowy dress also comes in four other designs, including hot pink, ivory, red, and a multi-colored option. Sizes range from XS to XL, but act quickly as some sizes are sold out in specific models.

Animal flora

Just like perennials, this dress will always be on trend every year every year.

From Flora Animalia, the touch of bright yellow is just what we need this spring to let some light in our lives and kickstart the start of summer. The dress has thin spaghetti straps and is designed to be oversized, making it easy and comfortable to wear when the weather gets warmer and you don’t want the fabric to stick to you. The dress comes in two sizes, a 1 and a 2, but don’t be confused. A 1 means it’s small to medium, while a 2 is for those who would wear a medium or large.

Shein

Perfect for a picnic or a day on the boat, this blue and white dress is screaming summer and that’s all we want to hear right now.

From Shein, the dress is also a steal, selling for just $ 17. It also means you can browse other dresses to add to your cart for the season, as many cost less than $ 20. The blue and white dress hits at a midi length, a bit below the knee for many. It also comes in a range of sizes, from small to XL, which is about a size four to a size 12.

J Crew

The look (and smell) of crisp, clean cotton is a hallmark of spring and summer, and J. Crew knows it.

This simple yet stylish shirt dress is the hybrid you need this spring, combining the formality of a white collar button down shirt on the top with the ease of a relaxed cotton dress on the bottom. The dress, which comes with a belt for a super cute style, is also available in a pale green color and a brown and white striped style, each ranging from 000 to 24.

Simple retro

Take a page and a dress from the past and rock some retro polka dots this spring.

From Simple Retro, this dress is just that. The simplicity of the slip dress makes it easy to wear and style with any shoe or accessory, while the retro pattern and neckline cut evoke sweet nostalgia for those who love vintage looks. The dress is also sold in other designs while using the same style, including a red floral, apricot floral, and a solid off-white color.

Ivy city co

For those spring days when it’s still too cold for sleeveless but you want to give yourself a dress, Ivy City Co. is here to help.

With long sleeves and a button-down top, the Lola is a bestseller. While the top is more fitted, the skirt puffs up at the waist for a very feminine and delicate look that screams spring. It also helps that the dress is decorated with tiny flowers and ruffles. The Lola is available in sizes from XXS to 3XL, as well as in an assortment mini Lola for kids, varying in size from a 12-18M to an 11-12.

street21

It’s okay to feel a little silly at times, especially in the summer.

From rue21, this floral number is a bestseller on the site. Perfect for welcoming in the spring sun, the dress has puffed sleeves and a smocked bodice for a very feminine fit, without forgetting the comfort. The dress is also available in a blue floral pattern, and for just $ 20 you can get both as well.

Outdoor voice

Never work out in baggy sweatpants and a dingy tank top again, now that you know it’s an option.

Outdoor Voices is a game-changer for sportswear, offering a trendy dress that has a secret underneath. The dress comes with built-in shorts that also have pockets, making it a three-in-one you can’t do without. The dress comes in a variety of colors like red, blue, and green, as well as the patterned one that’s almost too cute to sweat. But don’t worry, it’s fine if you do, as it’s made from a breathable fabric that’s perfect for a workout.

Saylor

If you have a picnic on your list of spring plans, this dress is perfect for you.

From Saylor, the Simona dress is a gingham dream come true. The short dress hits just above the knee on most and comes with a sash for easy sashing and styling. The neckline is also noteworthy, as the ruffles and buttons give it an added element of summer fun.

ban.do

Hey babydoll, take a look at this dress.

ban.do has everything bright and happy that we all need in our lives for this coming spring. The Flower Pop Dress is exactly that, featuring oversized cartoon flowers in bright orange, yellow, and red, against a tan cotton fabric background. The Wild Pony dress is available in sizes from XS to XL and can also be funded by Afterpay if you choose to invest in yourself this spring.

Kate spade

You’ll never want to go back to sleeved shirts after donning this sleeveless shirt dress.

From the one and only Kate Spade, the plaid poplin dress is easy to wear, yet super sophisticated and perfect to wear on a day off or walk into the office. The top features a collared neckline and the buttons run down the length of the dress, ending at mid-calf for a midi length. The dress is also available in a range of sizes, from XXS to XXL available on the site.