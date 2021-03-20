Is It Time For Black Churches To Loosen The Dress Code?

In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders; all of you, clothe yourselves with humility towards one another, for God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble. 1 Peter 5

Why do you have this type of jacket? You shouldn’t wear it to church because you dishonor God. This was told to me some time ago by a pastor of a rural church in North Florida. I happened to be his assistant. From my observation, there was nothing improper with the outfit except that it was not part of a formal suit with matching pants.

Did I really dishonor the Lord with this jacket or did it dishonor the pastor who has a penchant for dressing like he’s heading for the nightclub at the time? Some theorists note that dressing for church was once the go-to pastime since Afro Americans couldn’t do it in any other place.

As a youth pastor who frequently encourages young people, I have learned that many of them, especially our young men, do not attend church regularly due to strict dress codes. child, I would go to church with you, but I cannot because I have nothing to wear.

Even here in rural America, there is pressure on members as well as visitors to “dress” and wear expensive clothes at the shrine. This is apparently true for most of our African American congregations. These socio-economic norms may have been the status quo during the times of reconstruction, but they are now counterproductive in saving souls for Christ.

Using the results of an appreciative survey (source: 14 Church Statistics You Need to Know for 2020 blog), we find that according to recent Gallup polls, only 50% of Americans belong to a church.

That number has fallen by 20% since 1999. Much of the decline in growth and church attendance is a direct result of millennials (young people) reaching adulthood and starting families. Research shows that only 42% of young people attend church services regularly. .

However, all is not lost. One way to reach more young people is to involve them more.

Many of our youth want to become active participants in helping each other and the community through outreach ministry, which can be especially beneficial in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can also mean letting them dress however they want, I mean if they don’t show as much anatomy as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion, then God bless them … they come to the temple of the Lord and work. as servants of the Prince of Peace.

A popular radio advertisement proclaims that if you shop at a certain clothing store, you can be better than the pastor and the first lady. Yourakadisha and Jamaal Darnell shouldn’t have to compete with this racquet. Mary Beth and Cody Tanner certainly don’t have to struggle with this dilemma to be received into the house of faith.

I worked in several colleges and juvenile detention centers. Almost every child I have met are already under stress enough to dress a certain way according to high standards propagated by social media and peer pressure.

Conversely, the church should be a place of acceptance and refuge, not a place where our children and grandchildren face a deluge of criticism for not wearing appropriate clothing. Let’s not forget, they go to church, not to play Soul Train or the Ebony Fashion Fair. Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are avoiding too much pressure.

In a nutshell, we should ask ourselves what does the Bible say about how we should dress for services?

Proverbs 31 promotes: charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.

The word resonates to a greater degree in 1 Samuel 16 even more on dress codes. It implies but the Lord told Samuel, do not consider his appearance or his size, for I rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things that people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.

All in all, whether it is our store for young people at Neiman Marcus or Tractor Supply, we have to accept them into the house of lords and nurture them towards the salvation of their souls through Jesus Christ.

