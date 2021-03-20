12 Caribbean designers who could make you a showstopper dress





Were smack dab in the middle of Easter, and in a pre-parallelogram era, women in the tropics got used to crack-o-dawn breakfasts and typical Easter weekend festivities. Box: Aren’t you missing out on those chain link nights on the North Coast or something else that you and your best friends just couldn’t miss? Well, in our list below, we are providing the top Caribbean designers who can make you a showstopper dress. Zoom parties aside, once there is an event the Caribbean nationals will do their best and rejoice, just because. In no particular order, here are 14 Caribbean fashion designers who we think could recreate a sensational moment on any screen you’re on. 1 Carla Gittens, Barbados Our first interaction with Bajan fashion designer Carla Gittens was through the Mission Gateway TV shows. Since then, designer ByCarlori has grown into one of the area’s most sought-after designers, and her clientele counts dancehall artist Shenseea and singer Arii Lopez. 2 Simone ‘Tasha’ Gordon, Jamaica Afrocentric fashion designer Simone ‘Tasha’ Gordon often makes her own fabric. When she’s not busy handing out her various designs at fashion shows or cultural parties, she’s home doing more of the things we love at T&T Fashions. These include envelopes, blouses, dresses, skirts, pillows, photo frames, and earrings, among other items, made from her hand-dyed manufacturing. 3 Jin forde, Trinidad and Tobago Trinidadian designer Jin Forde understands botanical prints, shapes and the female body. Draping is the name of her game, and the beautiful J Angelique pieces she conjures up are as simple as they are sophisticated. 4 Lisa ‘Neahlis’ McIntosh-Aris, Jamaica Local celebrity hairstylist Lisa McIntosh-Aris has come full circle in her House of Neahlis business by adding a fashion design branch. “ Neahlis ” creates hot-print dresses with the woman’s shape in mind, making her a favorite in the plus size community. Famous clients include Vivica A Fox, Tyra Banks, and Sheryl-Lee Ralph, among others. 5 Kristin frazer, British Virgin Islands If you’re on Queen Bey’s radar, you’re ultimately one to watch. From children’s wear to adult swimwear to resort wear, BVI native Kristin Frazer creates beautiful patterns and effortless pieces for everyone through her Trfle Designs line. 6 Heather jones, Trinidad and Tobago Leave it to Trinidadian fashion designer, Heather Jones, to give you a carbon copy of the J Lo dress. Jones is versed in hand-painted watercolor prints and light, airy fabrics that sensually drape the body. 7 Donovan Depass, Jamaica Jamaican designer Donovan Depass has enjoyed a steady rise in fashion locally and abroad. The New York-based sartorialist creates chic and elegant pieces with a sober touch. He has worked with fashion staples like Donna Karan, Vera Wang, and lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. 8 Anya Ayoung-Chee, Trinidad and Tobago The 2008 Miss Trinidad & Tobago Universe titleholder is all about Caribbean expression! While competing on season nine of Project track, she showcased her national pride with bold prints. Ayoung-Chee also transforms its vibrant prints into flowing caftans, blouses and camouflage. 9 Theodore Elyett, Bahamas Another Mission Catwalk alumnus, fashion designer Theodore Elyett is sure to give you a dropper. Elyett designs with precision and true craftsmanship (think: Cynthia Erivo blouse from her Bloooh La La collection). Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams enjoy Elyett’s beautiful pearls, vibrant Caribbean colors and … drama! ten Felisha Noel, Grenada Like many of the designers on the list, Fe Noel founder Felisha Noel built her brand from scratch. Unlike other designers, however, Noel started out in the finance industry and, on a whim, began a career in fashion that made her a popular name in the design arena. Fe Noel loyalists include actresses Gabrielle Union and Aisha Hinds, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and Beyonc. 11 Charu Lochan Dass, Trinidad and Tobago Talk about making your work speak for itself, we’ve seen creations from Trinidad and Tobago designer Charu Lochan Dass in editorials before knowing the face behind the brand. Although it has recently hit our radar, we confidently express our love for CLD with these parts. 12 Shenna carby, Jamaica Portland East MP Ann-Marie Vaz, countless Jamaican personalities and Jamaican businesswomen would agree that fashion designer Shenna Carby’s pieces are tailor-made. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the typical Shenna Carby ensemble is timeless and gives its wearer multiple bangs for their money. 13 Shoma Persad, Trinidad and Tobago Shoma has taken ruffles and pleats to another level. His latest effort, Tropical Masquerade, is a botanists dream, punctuated by the splendor of the Caribbean, through the quintessential Trinbagonian flair. It’s all in the print and stitching details of these hot new Republic of the Twin Islands designs. 14 Robert young, Trinidad and Tobago Robert Young, founder and lead designer of iconic Caribbean fashion brand The Cloth, showcases the effortless beauty of the Republic of the Twin Islands with every design. Young is a storyteller, who has created a dynamic and often minimalist portrayal of Trinidadian fashion. This year, those in the know join in the celebrations of the legendary design house as it celebrates 35 years of operation.







