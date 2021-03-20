Missguided has so many new spring styles on sale for up to 55% off!

Fashion
Spring style alert! If you’re looking for a sign to shop for new season clothes, it’s officially here. What is this sign, you ask? Well, Missguided is currently having a big sale on tons of fresh and fabulous pieces for spring and there is so much must-have fashion to buy!
When it comes to clean styles that are current and on-trend, Missguided is always one of our first stops. We weren’t alone in fact we saw stars like Khlo kardashian and Ashley benson rock their awesome items! But here’s the thing: they have a lot to offer, and it can be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for! That’s why we’ve rounded up our nine current favorite finds for your convenience. Peep the brands stand out below and get up to 55% off these cute looks. In addition, if you spend more than $ 100, you can get an additional 20% discount on your entire order until March 31 with the code: WOMANXTRA at the register. Fashion dreams come true!
This silky satin shirt dress
This is not your ordinary shirt dress, its slim fit can give you a stunning hourglass figure!
Get the Sage satin pleated waist shirt dress (originally $ 61) on sale for only $ 27, available from Missguided!
This floral lantern sleeve wrap top
This blouse is super feminine and romantic! We love the transparent sleeves and the wallet style, which will look incredible with a pair of high waisted jeans.
Get the white gathered sleeve wrap blouse (originally $ 45) on sale for only $ 20, available from Missguided!
This cropped tank top with laces
Instead of wearing a basic tank top, this lace up version adds texture and a bit of edge to any outfit. Elegant!
Get the pink crop top with contrasting laces (originally $ 49) on sale for only $ 22, available from Missguided!
These stretch ribbed flared pants
These pants are just as comfortable as jogging pants, but they are infinitely cuter! You can pair them with cropped tops or oversized tees for an elegant and relaxed vibe.
Get the camel ribbed flared pants (originally $ 35) on sale for only $ 15, available from Missguided!
This retro cropped denim jacket
Hello, back to the 90s! This cropped denim number is a fun take on the traditional denim jacket aesthetic.
Get the red retro cropped denim jacket with multicolored stripes (originally $ 76) on sale for only $ 34, available from Missguided!
This adorable mini dress
This dress is simply worthy of swooning! Its A-line cut and short length make it a spring staple. Get ready to swing it on a loop!
Get the mint polka dot buttoned tea dress (originally $ 51) on sale for only 23 $, available from Missguided!
This relaxed and comfortable midi dress
Wearing bodycon outfits on a daily basis might not be for you, which is why this loose, relaxed dress is a great item to have on hand when you can’t decide what to wear.
Get the black gingham midi dress (originally $ 53) on sale for only 23 $, available from Missguided!
This sheer buttoned shirt dress
It might sound a bit risky, but this sheer shirt dress can act as a gorgeous, lightweight blanket that you can layer over any ensemble!
Get the oversized blue organza shirt dress (originally $ 59) on sale for only $ 26, available from Missguided!
These stretchy mom jeans
Mom jeans are already such a cute and comfy style, but this pair has a ton of stretch, so they’re super easy to wear!
Get the high waist blue mom jeans in comfort stretch denim (originally $ 55) on sale for only $ 24, available from Missguided!
