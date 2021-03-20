Buffs unlock WNIT decisively

Next game: vs. Nebraska 03/20/2021 | 4:00 p.m. FloHoops

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. Colorado’s first playoff appearance since WNIT 2017 did not disappoint on Friday. The Buffaloes led by 11 at halftime and crossed Louisiana in the second half, opening their run in the WNIT with a 68-45 victory.

The Buffaloes finished with three double-digit players. CU was run by junior Peanut Tuitele and first year student Frida formann . Tuitele recorded his first double-double of the season, totaling 14 points and 10 rebounds. Formann got off to a late start but finished with 14 points. Mya Hollingshed , who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with 10 points.

“These three guys, including Mya, who struggled at the start, are able to take over,” the head coach JR Payne commented. “A lot of different people on this team are able to take over. The best thing is that no one really cares. Mya was struggling early on and she was frustrated with the way her game was going, but she didn’t let her down. not allowed. frustration to deter anyone and I love it. It’s a pretty selfless group. I think Peanut’s effort on the glass was incredible. I think a lot of his scores came from offensive rebounds or seconds chances. Frida kind of got into it, so we tried to deal with a few things for her and she managed to knock them down, but I love that everyone got to step in tonight. “

Colorado (11-10) remains perfect in the first round of the tournament, improving to 7-0. The victory sets up a clash with former Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday (4 p.m. MT).

“I learned very early in my tenure in Colorado that I can’t wear red no matter what day of the week or wherever I go,” Payne said of the Nebraska clash. “When I know that I know it’s pretty serious. I just think they’re two really good basketball teams. The coaches got to sit down and watch the game. We know some of the players on their team. we recruited. We know it’s a bit personal I think for some of their players and our staff. It’s a very good basketball team and very well trained. “

Louisiana (16-7) had two players scoring in double digits. Brandi Williams led the Ragin Cajuns with 12 points, while Ty’Reona Doucet was limited to 10 points that day.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN:Colorado scored seven points in the first two minutes, starting with a 3-point by Lesila Finau . Tayanna jones helped trigger the Buffs early on, scoring his four first-half points in the opening four minutes of the quarter, adding a climax block to his forceful start.

CU’s lead hit seven, 14-7, on a Finau 3, giving him six points in the quarter. The buffs shot 6 for 15 from the frame and 2 for 3 from a distance of 3 points.

The Buffs did a good job on the glass in the first quarter, in addition to overtaking the Ragin Cajuns 13-8 in the first 10 minutes.

Sophomore Zuzanna Kulinska opened the second with a long shot, extending CU’s lead to 17-11. The Cajuns recovered with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 19, but Kulinska hit a long jump to put CU back 21-19. Louisiana came down on their next possession, tying the game at 21.

A pair of free throws from Tuitele broke the tie, 23-21, then Formann passed into fourth gear. She hit her first basket of the game, a 3-point with 3:25 left in the half, giving the Buffs a 26-21 lead. She hit two more in the half and the Buffs finished the quarter on a 10-2 run, leading 36-25 at the break.

“I struggled a bit at the start,” Formann admitted. “I think we were just playing good defense and then we were shooting. We just needed that momentum to get a good, solid lead that we knew we would win eventually. It was really good.”

The Cajuns opened the second half with a three-point play, reducing UC’s lead to eight, 36-38. It would be as close as UL would get the rest of the way. Tuitele scored four points in an 8-3 run that put the Buffs comfortably in the lead, 44-30.

Hollingshed got his first basket, a 3-point, midway through the third quarter, kicking off a 9-0 run that would put the Buffs by 20, 53-33. She finished the quarter with eight points, after a 0-6 start to the day.

The Buffs held Louisiana off the scoreboard for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring the first eight points of the frame to build themselves a 63-37 lead.

The Colorado bench totaled 11 of UC’s 13 points over the quarter, solidifying the win. All 13 dressed players saw the ground, with 10 different buff recording points.

“It’s huge,” Formann added. “I think now in the playoffs we want everyone to step up and be at their best. When Mya and I aren’t hitting, that doesn’t mean we’re not in the game at all. We have so much. weapons on our team. I think it’s really good for everyone. Everyone also knows that if you’re open, shoot it. Anyone can go there and eventually it’s going to click for all of us. “

TURNING:The Buffs outscored Louisiana 15-6 to finish the second quarter, establishing CU’s dominant second half. Colorado took control were able to take control, edging UL 34-18 by a point of the 21-21 draw until the end of the third quarter. The race drops to 47-26 in the final 25 minutes of the game.

KEY STATISTICS:Louisiana’s 45 points are the least the Buffs have given this season. UL finished 17-for 58 (.293) on the field, the 17 field goals being the second fewest by a UC opponent this season (14, Air Force).

FOLLOWING:The Buffs play in the main bracket, facing Nebraska on Saturday. The Huskers advanced with a 72-46 victory over UT Martin on Friday.