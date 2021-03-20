23 Volleyball Sweeps Hokies In Mainstream Volleyball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The score of the box

BLACKSBURG, Virginia– Behind 15 eliminations ofJulia bergmannand 13 of Mariana BrambillaGeorgia Tech’s No.23 volleyball did the quick job of Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-10) at Cassell Coliseum.

Georgia Tech (10-2, 10-2 ACC) fell 2-0 in the first set, but after taking a 4-3 lead, the Yellow Jackets were never left behind the rest of the game. .

The Jackets reached .352 for the game, just .109 for Virginia Tech (5-7, 4-7 ACC), and had significant advantages in kills (39-26), assists (37-24), blocks ( 4-1) and hollow (39-28). The Hokies also made 33 total errors (16 on attacks, seven on serves, eight on serve and two on the ball) compared to just 14 for Georgia Tech (nine kills, six serves, five receives, zero. ball handling).

Bergmann led the way with three of the Yellow Jackets’ seven aces and nine digs to go along with his 15 kills. Brambilla also had nine digs to go along with his 13 kills on just 25 swings (.400 strike percentage).Erin mossdrove all players with two blocks andMaddie tippett recorded 10 excavations.

With the dominant win, Georgia Tech have now won 28 of their last 31 games since 2019. The Yellow Jackets have also won 11 of their last 14 away matches.

The Jackets return to action on Saturday when they face Syracuse at VT’s Cassell Coliseum. The first service of the Atlantic Coast Conference game is scheduled for 1 p.m.