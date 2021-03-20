In case you missed it

A T20 World Cup final before the World Cup? This is what players are calling the last India vs England game today, as the top two T20I teams come into play with the series level. Indian women weren’t so lucky – they were given a 4-1 beating at home by South Africa. Afghanistan emerged victorious in the thrilling Second Test against Zimbabwe, leveling the streak, and now the two teams face off in the format that Afghanistan is the most dangerous of the T20Is. It has also been a busy week of flashbacks – a year ago cricket took a hiatus as the pandemic first exploded. Even further back, 20 years ago India sealed a famous victory over Australia in Chennai, while in 1996 Sri Lanka headed for an unlikely World Cup victory. Andrew Fidel Fernandoof fairytale victory archival piece. Catch up on everything that’s happened – past and present – in our weekly roundup.

Suryakumar Yadav, bowlers help India level 2-2 series

Playing only his second T20I, Yadav’s superlative 57 in 31 balls helped India post a competitive total before it was given in a controversial take. Much of the drama of the match revolved around the refereeing decisions, with Virat Kohli and former England captain Michael Atherton questioning the value of a soft signal in the case of limit catches. The final T20I will now be the decider, with England captain Eoin Morgan calling it “the closest thing to a World Cup final” given the current event is only a few months away.

South African women overcome national enemy to beat India

Anneke Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp shone in the ODI final as South Africa won the series 4-1, with Nadine de Klerk taking a three for. South African touring teams generally don’t do well against spin, but they’re not that team, says Firdose Moonda. For India, it was a wake-up call to their delay in the format, while Lizelle Lee’s fantastic form saw her take the top spot in the ODI batting rankings.

Rashid Khan’s 11 wickets win in Afghanistan

An exciting second test took place on Hosts Day the last day after Rashid Khan, bowling with a still healing fracture, crossed Zimbabwe. Previously, Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano looked set to rock the game against Zimbabwe as they took their eighth wicket to 187, before the Afghan legspinner took over. Sreshth Shah lists lessons learned from both sets of tests, including Afghanistan’s over-reliance on Khan and the steady rise of Zimbabwean Captain Williams.

Sunil Narin and the fading of offspin

Osman Samiuddin traces Narine’s journey since 2014 when his bowling action came under scrutiny and says he hasn’t been the same bowler since.

Wait until India has to visit England with its non-fast bowlers

Alan gardner hatches a surefire plan to take revenge on the subcontinent dust in this month’s Light Roller.

The Rishabh pants have been well managed by India. Ollie Pope and Dom Bess not so much by England

Ian chappell says the contrast tells you why the test run went the way it did.

The 20 most extreme terrains in the cricket test

The Ahmedabad field for the third India-England test, the one that ended in two days, was rated “average” by the ICC. Anantha Narayanan examines this turner among several to determine which were the most bowler and batsman friendly in test history.

Is Hashmatullah Shahidi’s double-cent the fastest for a team in testing?

And did Sunil Gavaskar open the bowling alley in his first Test? You asked and Steven lynch replied.

From “ total chaos ”, Mumbai becomes Mumbai again

Mumbai won their fourth Vijay Hazare title last week, a minor miracle given the squad was in shambles just before the start of the A-list tournament. Shashank Kishore has the inner story of a champion team’s rise like a phoenix to a seemingly impossible victory.

India. Australia. Chennai. 2001

Twenty years ago an unforgettable streak culminated in an incredible last day. Siddhartha Vaidyanathan saw him again through those who were there.

Dimuth Karunaratne: “ Everything about Kusal was straight out of a drummer’s fantasy ”

The Sri Lankan captain wishes he had played a recent round which has already become legendary.

The virus stops cricket

Last year, this week, the coronavirus pandemic forced cricket to a halt. We retrace a long year in pictures.

“ Corruptors love weak governance and chaos because it allows them to enter ”

Alex Marshall, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Unit, spoke Peter Della Pen on the considerable efforts made to combat corruption in cricket.