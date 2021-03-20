Bell’s Fine Clothing Celebrates 90 Years of Business | Winchester Star

WINCHESTER 90 years ago today, an ad appeared in The Winchester Star inviting people to come the next day to the opening of a new clothing store.
This ad has since been framed and placed behind the Bells Fine Clothing counter at 122 N. Loudoun St.
The Loudoun Street Mall store will celebrate its 90th anniversary on Sunday.
Bells was born during the Great Depression, endured the hardships of World War II, and is now fighting his way through a global pandemic.
Its stamina and resilience likely come from its founder, Samuel Shendow, according to his son and grandsons.
He developed friendships, said Irvin Shendow, who runs the store with his wife, Sarah, and their two sons Stephen and Scott. He would come to the store early, even in his sixties, and he would stop at a local cafe and talk to all the merchants. He was a very nice person. Being the kind of person he was, during those tough times, if he didn’t have enough money to pay his bills, he always paid a little to let them know he was making an effort. They basically gave him a line of credit for products because of his situation.
Samuel Shendow opened Bells with a $ 1,500 charter from the State Corporation Commission for the purpose of doing a retail clothing business, according to a February 21, 1931 excerpt from the Winchester Star.
Samuel Shendow had worked for a clothing store in Washington, DC called Bells and told the owners to go out and be a bit of a street vendor, hitting areas like Hagerstown, Maryland; Martinsburg, West Virginia; Winchester and Harrisonburg.
He eventually accumulated enough customers that he decided to open his own store in Winchester which he also called Bells. Irvin Shendow said he started working in the store himself when he was around 14. He’s now 68 and hasn’t really considered giving up the store entirely just yet. He said he remembered seeing his father doing business and learning to treat customers, especially regulars. Irvin said his father really knew how to bring business in, especially during tough times.
Everything was rationed during WWII, but he was able to get some things like men’s shirts that were very hard to find during the war years, Irvin said. When he got these shirts he didn’t get many, but he put them on his back to take care of the people who had been his clients. He wanted to give them the first chance.
One strategy Samuel Shendow also used during tough times was to put all of his inventory in the store and then stack empty boxes on shelves behind the counter to make it look like he had a lot of stock.
Another idea he had was to become a ticket carrier for the Washington football team. He let people know he had football tickets to sell, but said they had to buy them at the store. This helped to attract customers and some additional sales.
Business has changed over the years, but the fundamentals have remained, the Shendows said.
Unlike a store which may be on 5th Avenue in New York when you have maybe 10,000 or more people outside your store each day, when you are a businessman in a small town, you have to make sure you want the next person who comes. your store to have the desire to come back, says Irvin. You have to do it right. Dad was a fan of going out and extending the service.
Fine men’s clothing stores have for the most part been left behind in the region and across the country, the Shendows said.
Irving noted that customers have come from across the country and commented on how much they wish there was a store like Bells closer to their home or in their town.
Part of what makes us special is that we treat it like an art form, said Stephen Shendow. Weren’t just there to sell costumes. People who appreciate fashion as an art form, they trust us. It’s that kind of trusting symbiotic thing that kept us going. This is what was built on.
The Shendows have declared their clothes to be lifelong pieces.
In the long run, it’ll be cheaper to buy less from us because you’re going to keep it longer, Irvin said.
Stephen said he would pit Bells against any clothing store. The boutique specializes in fine men’s and women’s clothing and formal wear, as well as personalized clothing for a number of events.
You have to be very focused on who you are and what you are, he said. When someone finds out about you and their travels, bring them here, if you are unique enough, they will come back.
Much of this success has also been attributed to store employees.
We have current employees, who have dedicated their careers to Bells and have been great additions to the family 40, 45, 50 years of not uncommon employment, Irvin said. Their caring dedication to customers has been integral to the store’s success. In addition, many well-respected people in the community have honored us with their presence as employees before finding their calling in our community. We have been blessed with great associates.
As the store moves forward, it plans to have a 90th anniversary celebration when people can get together.
As for the next 90 years, the plan is simple, said the Shendows, to learn, adapt and stay true to their roots.