NFTs for fashion in the real and virtual worlds are inevitable Quartz





Fashion is rarely about utility. It is also a means of self-expression and a means of communicating status and identity. With many shoppers today looking for ways to showcase these attributes in the digital as well as the physical world, this has created an opportunity for fashion to go virtual. Some of the industry’s biggest luxury brands are ready, and one market they are likely to break into is non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, the unique blockchain-backed digital assets that have sold for surprisingly high prices. high in recent weeks. At a fashion and tech conference hosted by Vogue Business yesterday, Robert Triefus, executive vice president of Gucci, said it was inevitable that luxury brands would start designing NFTs. Gucci has yet to enter the market itself, but for three or four years now, it has been making inroads into virtual spaces, creating digital products and environments for games such as The Sims and Zepeto. Recently he also introduced a $ 12 pair of digital sneakers (paywall) users can purchase through its app and port to virtual worlds such as Roblox, an online gaming platform. While digital sneakers are not NFTs, it’s not hard to imagine Gucci and other brands releasing NFTs for original virtual goods, or for digital versions of physical goods that buyers have purchased, allowing them to take their real world items with them in games like Fortnite. There’s no reason today you can’t buy a bag, get an NFT, said Ian Rogers, who from 2015 until last year was digital director of luxury giant LVM conference. . NFTs reinforce the exclusivity of luxury items Rogers, who now works for cryptocurrency firm Ledger but remains a consultant for LVMH, said NFTs have clear applications in luxury. While manufacturers of high-end products justify their high prices by stating their expensive materials and craftsmanship, these features are only a part of their value. Luxury is about building an identity, Rogers said. You don’t buy a luxury handbag because of its incredible utility. You buy it because the brand has built a culture and you want to be part of that culture. Exclusivity also plays a big role in the value of luxury, and NFTs support that as well. A digital asset can be copied, but the private key proving its ownership is unique. It creates the conditions for scarcity, which it’s essential to the perceived value of luxury products. One question that remains to be answered is how much consumers will spend on NFT for high-end fashion. Skeptics already point to NFTs as a bubble waiting to burst. And one of the reasons more buyers don’t buy cheap fakes over genuine products is that the fakes are rarely of the same quality. If you can easily get an exact copy of a digital item, what incentive is there to shell out for an NFT? It’s a world that has yet to be understood, Triefus said of the pricing of virtual products. For us, at the moment, we were looking for experiences and pilots where values ​​are attached to certain experiences or digital products so that we can understand what the value system is.

