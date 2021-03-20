Men’s volleyball takes down Quincy on the road in MIVA action, 3-1





Next match: at the University of Quincy 03/20/2021 | 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT QUINCY, Ill. – The Cardinals continue their five-game drive on the road after beating Quincy 3-1 Friday night at the Pepsi Arena. Ball State (9-4, 6-3 MIVA) opened tonight’s game dominating over Quincy (4-8, 1-8 MIVA) by taking sets one and two fairly quickly, allowing the Cardinals to take a early 2-0 advantage over the Hawks early in the game. Veterans Kaleb jenness and Blake reardon combined for eight of the Cardinals’ 12 kills in the first frame to help BSU win the first set against the Hawks, 25-18. The Cardinals led the entire second set, ultimately building a 16-9 cushion that was capped by a kill of Felix Egharevba . Ball State would claim put two by 10 points (25-15). The Hawks struggled on offense all night, but managed to win Ball State’s third set. However, the Cardinals didn’t just hand Quincy the third set. BSU followed at the end of the third, but the Cardinals retaliated late in the frame to come back 21-20. A few BSU errors later gave Quincy the chance to take the third set, 25-23. It was an uphill battle early in the fourth set with five ties and a change of header, and BSU quickly responded with back-to-back shots from Jenness and Reardon that sparked a nice little run for Ball State. The Cardinals ended up building a 14-9 cushion and after that they just never looked back. Reardon would put the icing on the cake with the winning help kill Quinn Isaacson for the last point of the match. For the game, Jenness led Ball State offensively with 15 kills while Reardon wasn’t too far behind with 14. Wil McPhillips certainly helped at the net with five assists and Colin Ensalaco recorded the most excavations with nine. The Cardinals will close their two-game MIVA streak at Quincy on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at Pepsi Arena. For the latest news on the Ball State Men’s Volleyball Team, please follow @BallStateSports and @BallStateMVB.







