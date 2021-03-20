Kiara Advani’s orange bodycon dress will take you from brunches to dinners in complete serenity





In no time, Kiara Advani not only made a name for herself in the film industry with her unique film choices, but also her assertive sartorial choices. A scroll to Advanis’ Instagram account will tell you that the actor has a clear penchant for bright colors. Whether she’s at an awards show (remember her red pantsuit?) Or just getting around town, she often relies on unusual hues. For his last outing, the actor chose a tight dress in a completely unexpected color. The stretch midi fit featured a sporty halter neckline and came in a shade of orange that almost looked like mango yellow in the sun. Find out below. Kiara Advani wore her bodycon dress with a studded black crossbody bag There’s a reason bodycon dresses seem to be a part of every celebrity’s wardrobe. Flattering numbers are more versatile than you might think and can be dressed up with heels and a clutch just as easily as they can be scaled down with sneakers and a shoulder bag. With her vibrant monochrome number, Kiara Advani matched the minimalist vibe of her dress with a pair of strappy gold flats. She completed the casual look with a black crossbody bag adorned with gold studs. Open locks and minimal makeup completed her daytime look. If you have a soft spot for playful hues like Kiara Advani, add some cheerfulness to your summer wardrobe with an eye-catching dress in a bold shade of orange, or even in the Pantone Color of the Year, Illuminating Yellow. . Elevate the look with chunky hoops or layered necklaces, and you’re good to go. Scroll down now to see where you can find a similar outfit today. Image: Kiara Advani paired her dress with neutral accessories to create a relaxed vibe. Photo: Bhayani viral







