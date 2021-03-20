I am an athlete, how can I find clothes that suit me?

My daughter has just started the college and job interview experience and needs more professional clothes. Our challenge was to find clothes that fit you. She is a great athlete and quite muscular, and although she is small, she has very broad shoulders. Finding jackets, oxfords, and dresses that work can be tricky. She prefers clean lines and nothing too delicate. No advice? Mary, Libertyville, Ill.

The fashion and fit issue is an eternal bugaboo. I remember interviewing Janice Wang of Alvanon, a tailor-made mannequin manufacturing company for brands that she started precisely because she discovered that standard sizing was based on measurements taken in the middle of the last century in America. , while the bodies, obviously, were quite different for a variety of reasons. (His company actually scanned the current bodies to create a new prototype.)

How it affects athletes was first reported to me in 2009 when I met Andy Dunn, a founder of Bonobos, the men’s clothing company. Bonobos was created because the co-founder of Mr. Dunns, a former hockey player, found himself buying pants a size or two larger than his size and having them taken to fit. to her thighs. The two men realized that he couldn’t be the only one with the problem and decided to make pants suitable for athletes. Bingo, a brand was born.

Not that Bonobos will help your daughter. But there is a growing subset of stylists who specialize in dressing up sports stars, so I asked one of them, Erica Hanks, that she has worked with Nascar pilots and gamers. of the NFL and has its own ecommerce marketplace which she would advise. His email was simple: tailoring, tailoring, tailoring. Buy one size larger, Erica wrote, and adjust the garment to match.

Then, she added, for muscular or athletic women, it’s about finding tailored pieces with a little stretch. She suggests looking for fabric blends that contain elastane, to give muscles leeway. A good starting training: Dorothy Schumacher, MM La Fleur and Ann taylor.