Fashion
I am an athlete, how can I find clothes that suit me?
My daughter has just started the college and job interview experience and needs more professional clothes. Our challenge was to find clothes that fit you. She is a great athlete and quite muscular, and although she is small, she has very broad shoulders. Finding jackets, oxfords, and dresses that work can be tricky. She prefers clean lines and nothing too delicate. No advice? Mary, Libertyville, Ill.
The fashion and fit issue is an eternal bugaboo. I remember interviewing Janice Wang of Alvanon, a tailor-made mannequin manufacturing company for brands that she started precisely because she discovered that standard sizing was based on measurements taken in the middle of the last century in America. , while the bodies, obviously, were quite different for a variety of reasons. (His company actually scanned the current bodies to create a new prototype.)
How it affects athletes was first reported to me in 2009 when I met Andy Dunn, a founder of Bonobos, the men’s clothing company. Bonobos was created because the co-founder of Mr. Dunns, a former hockey player, found himself buying pants a size or two larger than his size and having them taken to fit. to her thighs. The two men realized that he couldn’t be the only one with the problem and decided to make pants suitable for athletes. Bingo, a brand was born.
Not that Bonobos will help your daughter. But there is a growing subset of stylists who specialize in dressing up sports stars, so I asked one of them, Erica Hanks, that she has worked with Nascar pilots and gamers. of the NFL and has its own ecommerce marketplace which she would advise. His email was simple: tailoring, tailoring, tailoring. Buy one size larger, Erica wrote, and adjust the garment to match.
Then, she added, for muscular or athletic women, it’s about finding tailored pieces with a little stretch. She suggests looking for fabric blends that contain elastane, to give muscles leeway. A good starting training: Dorothy Schumacher, MM La Fleur and Ann taylor.
It’s worth pushing the budget a bit for a brightly colored suit. You can wear it for years, in many different situations, and it can also be ventilated with the jacket and pants worn alone. Another strategic option that gets around the waist issue is a cool wrap dress. DVF is the classic, but check Banana republic.
Since there is no substitute for direct experience, I also asked Christen Press, the US national football team and the Manchester United women’s team, what she would suggest. Along with three of her former teammates (Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Meghan Klingenberg), Christen has launched a neutral streetwear fashion brand, Re-Inc, which is set to release its new, gamer-focused collection.
Christen emailed: Professional attire is really changing in many workplaces. It’s much more acceptable to pair a pointy tee under a blazer with a pair of cool pants and sneakers than it once was. She recommends the equipment (in particular the sale), although she adds that whatever the situation, your daughter should remember that clothes should not confine her, but help her express herself.
Perhaps the easiest way to start playing this game is with RenttheRunway.com since you can experiment to find out which shapes and brands work best without an actual purchase commitment. Then you can set your own goals.
Your style questions, answered
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
Write to me this week and tell me: what unexpected purchase did you make while in isolation because it held the promise of the future? What clothing issues keep you from sleeping at night? (I’m working on a new life project as we emerge, and your answers will help shape its evolution.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]