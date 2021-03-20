Is it time to ditch the sweatpants? Consumers are eyeing dressier fashion styles again

Fewer COVID-19 cases, more vaccine appointments, open restaurants, and travel options mean one thing: Americans are starting to emerge from behind their computer screens to socialize in person again, which arouses the desire to dress, or at least to go out. from those sweatpants and slippers and look presentable from top to bottom for the first time in a long time.

A year ago, when the holidays were canceled, weddings were postponed and workers were sent home from offices, Americans quickly swap suits, dresses and other evening wear for more casual clothes. While clothing sales overall fell, sales of items, including sports bras and sweatpants, rose 7% and 2% respectively, according to NPD Group, a company in the industry. ‘marketing studies.

Now that the pandemic is dragging on, there are early signs that consumers are fed up with their home wardrobes. Richard Hayne, CEO of URBN, the parent company of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and other clothing brands, said on the company’s latest earnings call that he sees signs of customer interest for “outlet-type clothing,” like men’s dresses and pants.

Indeed, Americans are eager to do their shopping in stores, eat out and traveling for vacation once again. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 1.4 million passengers on Thursday, making it the busiest travel day in 2021 to date and the busiest day in over a year. Airlines report that an increase in leisure travel is driving new bookings.

Naturally, consumers are expected to “make related purchases of items such as new clothes, shoes or accessories” to prepare for these types of activities, a spokesperson for the National Retail Federation said in a statement to CBS. MoneyWatch.

Dresses, dresses, dresses

Hayne of URBN expects the vaccine, coupled with the gradual easing of pandemic-related restrictions, will only accelerate this change as Americans begin to feel more comfortable about s ‘venture out of their homes.

Sales trends for Anthropologie, a contemporary clothing, jewelry and home decor brand for women owned by URBN, reflect this intuition. In the last week of February, seven of the retailer’s 10 best-selling items were dresses, marking “a very striking change” from the previous year, “Hayne said during the earnings call of the society.

Seven of Anthropologie’s 10 best-selling items were dresses in February. Instagram / Anthropology



“So I think we’re starting to see, I guess, what I call ‘going out in fashion’ starting to take hold,” he added.

The desire to distance oneself from the self-isolation of lockdown that the sight of sweatpants evokes for many people is also sparking a resurgence of interest in more formal dress styles.

“People come out of their skin; they want a little normal again, and that includes dressing like we’re adults rather than spending all our time in pajamas, sweatshirts and old clothes,” he said. said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies. at Columbia Business School.

“Makes you feel alive and fun again”

It’s unclear if the sweatpants trend will ever fade away, but consumers are certainly turning to clothes that can be worn outside the home.

“After 12 months of social distancing, quarantine and working from home, consumers are eager for new experiences. He wants to wear different clothes and express himself through fashion, ”said Marie Driscoll, retail expert at Coresight Research. , a market research company. “At this point, what the casual clothes do is they remind us of social restraint. You want to put on something that makes you feel alive and fun again, ”added Driscoll.

The gradual reopening of the economy also indicates that a slow recovery in retail is on the horizon.

“It’s like a forest fire has destroyed the landscape, it’s barren and green shoots are starting to emerge from its ashes,” said Cohen of Columbia Business School.

Hardest-hit retail categories drive growth

Indeed, the clothing sector has suffered enormously during the pandemic. Between March and July 2020, overall clothing sales were down 34% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to NPD Group.

“We’re starting to see some of these categories that were suffering so badly, like the apparel industry, swimwear, accessories and beauty, all having activity,” said Marshal Cohen, industry advisor. clothing at NPD Group. “People are starting to pay attention to social progression rather than social recession. We go out and do things, we get together with friends more often.”

The latest point-of-sale data shows that for the week ending March 13, general merchandise sales increased 18%, supported in part by the last round of dunning checks.

The hardest hit retail categories, including sales of clothing, accessories, footwear and beauty products, contributed to some of that growth, according to Cohen.

“These industries have spent most of the past year showing negative growth and here we are as consumers begin to prepare to live and exit a more socially progressive lifestyle. Their spending reflects that.” , did he declare.

The pendulum swings towards adaptation

Fokke de Jong, CEO of Suit Supply, a bespoke men’s suits company, started sweating around this time last year when business shut down.

“We make products that people wear when they have a social activity, like dinners, dates, weddings, gatherings, bars and bat mitzvahs and they want to look good,” de Jong told CBS MoneyWatch. “So all of these demand flows have stopped.”

Customers in Asia are once again stimulating demand for wetsuits after the cessation of Suitsupply’s activities last March. Suitsupply



He’s calmer now after seeing Suitsupply’s business in Asia, where the pandemic has already been largely contained, rebound so quickly. He’s so optimistic that the classic suit will continue to anchor men’s wardrobes that the company is considering opening new stores and hiring additional staff.

“We were quite nervous, but luckily what we also saw quite quickly was our activity in Asia, when social life returned, demand started to come back right away,” de Jong said.

The pendulum even swung in the other direction, facilitating sales. “We even saw a counter effect when things got back to normal. For most people who are going through this pandemic, it is not the happiest time of their life,” he said. “So the clothes they wear are not something they will want to connect with afterwards.”